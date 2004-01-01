Andrea Belotti would be the perfect replacement for Alexandre Lacazette at Arsenal

Arsenal are among a number of clubs said to be pondering over a move for Torino striker Andrea Belotti this summer, and it's a move that Gunners fans should get behind.

What he lacks in blistering pace is well compensated for by his determination, strength, understanding of the game and clinical instincts in front of goal.

Belotti isn't going to run in behind frequently or outpace centre-backs on a regular basis but what he will do is battle, hold the ball up, bring others into the game and convert when chances come his way.

He may not be a starter for Roberto Mancini's Italy at Euro 2020 but he offers something different to any of his teammates. The former Palermo striker is a bit of a throwback in terms of his playing style.

Belotti isn't strikingly tall and so to label him as a big frontman would be inaccurate but he uses his body and physical strength incredibly well and after 90 minutes of defending against him, most centre-halves will tell you they've been in a battle.

Since signing for Torino in 2015, his goal record speaks for itself. He's netted 105 times in 228 appearances - impressive, eh? He's long been linked with a move away from Turin but after Torino's dismal league campaign last time out, he may well put his foot down and demand he's allowed to leave in order to play at a higher level.

In many ways, he'd be the perfect replacement for Alexandre Lacazette whose contract at the Emirates Stadium has just a year to run. It's decision time regarding the Frenchman - Arsenal either need to cash in on him or offer him an extension, otherwise they run the risk of losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Alexandre Lacazette has approximately a year to run on his current Arsenal contract | Julian Finney/Getty Images

While Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been the main man at Arsenal for a few seasons now, it was clear last season that the Gunners were at their best with Lacazette spearheading the attack. That isn't because the 30-year-old is a more potent goalscorer than Aubameyang - it's because his all-round centre-forward play did more for those playing in and around him, allowing them to thrive too.

In Belotti, you would get all of the positives Lacazette brings to the table and more - specifically, a greater goal-threat. Torino's asking price will determine how far Arsenal take their reported interest in the forward but if a deal is achievable from a financial standpoint, from a footballing perspective it would make perfect sense.