Andy Robertson 'Sick to Death' of Being Compared to Scotland Teammate Kieran Tierney

Andy Robertson has revealed that he and Scotland teammate Kieran Tierney are sick of being compared to one another.





The Premier League pair are competing for a left-back spot in the Scottish side ahead of a crucial Euro 2020 playoff against Israel in October. After a stop-start season due to injury, Arsenal defender Tierney has been impressing recently – leading some to suggest that he could replace his Liverpool counterpart in Steve Clarke's starting XI.





Kieran Tierney has been in impressive form for Arsenal since the Premier League returned

In a recent interview with the Lockdown Tactics podcast (via BBC Sport), Robertson complained that he was tired of the two players being compared.





"I've spoken to KT (Tierney) about it before," he said. "Me and him are probably sick to death of everyone comparing us. One good performance from each of us and it's one of us is better than the other. It's just two players playing at a good level.





"It gets a bit tough when everyone in Scotland starts comparing you. Steve Clarke will have his own ideas and whatever he does it's for the best of the team. Whether that's playing one of us or two of us, we both have to deal with that."





Though Robertson has developed into one of the best full-backs in the world at Anfield, he has often failed to replicate these performances on the international stage.





The 26-year-old went on to admit that the pressure of the wearing the captain's armband for Scotland had got to him in the past.





"Playing for Liverpool there's a lot of pressure on your shoulders as it is, but wearing the armband for your country is probably bigger," he added.





Andy Robertson has registered 10 Premier League assists this season

"Some of my performances in a Scotland shirt the last couple of years haven't been good enough.





"I spoke to Darren Fletcher about it. At times when you play for Manchester United or Liverpool, even though you're a left-back they maybe expect you to win the game from that position. It's not possible."



