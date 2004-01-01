Antonio Conte slams Mikel Arteta for fixture scheduling complaints

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has hit back at Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta over his complaints about fixture scheduling.

Arteta went on a lengthy rant regarding TV broadcasters' decisions to have Arsenal host Liverpool late on Wednesday night before they take on Aston Villa in Saturday's early kick-off.

But Conte was not impressed with Arteta's antics and pointed to the controversially postponed north London derby as an example of double standards.

Arsenal had a request to postpone January's clash accepted as they had a depleted squad. However, the decision proved divisive one - the majority of the Gunners' absences were due to injuries, suspension or transfers away from the club rather than positive Covid-19 cases.

When asked about Arteta's recent complaints, Conte interrupted the question to provide a spiky answer.

"Yeah but I only want Arteta to remember the game postponed. Tottenham-Arsenal, okay? If we speak about unfair. I stop," Conte said ahead of Sunday's game with West Ham.

"But In general, I think my answer is enough. Okay, yeah, it's enough. If someone wants to speak about fair or unfair. We postponed the game, Tottenham-Arsenal, if you remember. I don’t forget this, and I think that it’s not right to speak about fair or unfair."

That postponed north London derby is one of few fixtures that have yet to be rearranged by the Premier League, and it could have huge implications on Champions League qualification.

Spurs sit three points behind Arsenal but have played a game more than their rivals from N5.