Arsenal 0-0 Villarreal: Player ratings as stalemate dumps Gunners out

Arsenal were unable to find a way past Villarreal at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening and were subsequently knocked out of the Europa League following their 0-0 draw.

A turgid first half offered very little in the way of quality with Arsenal pushing and probing but never really threatening to open the visitors up. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came the closest of any player to breaking the deadlock but his smart effort clipped the outside of the post.

POST! ?



Odegaard hooks a cross towards the far post, which is only half-cleared, allowing Auba to strike at goal - but it bounces behind off the woodwork



? 0-0 ? (26)



(1-2 on agg)



? #UEL pic.twitter.com/UuB2y8dkP3 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 6, 2021

Arsenal started the second half on the front foot and they came close to open the scoring with efforts from Emile Smith Rowe and Nicolas Pepe, though that first goal of the night continued to elude them.

Mikel Arteta's side's big chance came with ten minutes to play and it landed to the right man as Aubameyang latched onto Hector Bellerin's cross, but his header hit the inside of the post before being hooked to safety.

Arsenal continued to push but that opening goal just wouldn't come as former Gunners boss Unai Emery got one over his old employers and Villarreal advanced to the final, where they'll face Manchester United.

Let's get to those Gunners player ratings...

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Kieran Tierney was a late replacement in the starting XI | ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK) - 6/10 - Did well to deal with a wild backpass early on that was fired in at head-height. Made a few handy saves in the second half but nothing he wouldn't have been expected to save.



Hector Bellerin (RB) - 4/10 - Looked so far off the pace and gave away possession on a number of occasions in the first half. Couldn't even offer a threat going forward - a facet of his game which is basically all he's got at times.



Rob Holding (CB) - 7/10 - Had a half-chance as he latched onto a Bukayo Saka free kick but couldn't keep his header down. Was thrown forward late on as the home side went in search of a goal and caused all sorts of problems.



Pablo Mari (CB) - 6/10 - Some shaky distribution as Arsenal continued to persist with playing out from the back, though his defensive work was solid.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - 7/10 - A late call-up to the starting XI after Granit Xhaka pulled out late on. Some nice link-up play with Pepe down the Arsenal left. Replaced with ten minutes to play after a decent showing.

2. Midfielders

Thomas Partey clears from Dani Parejo | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Thomas Partey (CM) - 6/10 - Left criminally exposed by his midfield partners and found himself outnumbered in the midfield. Tried to drive his side forward late in the game and at least added some urgency.



Emile Smith Rowe (CM) - 6/10 - Made a couple of incisive runs through the middle of the pitch and linked up well with Aubameyang. Fizzled out as the game wore on and struggled to impact proceedings.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - 5/10 - A couple of nice touches in midfield but very little else to report on a night when Arsenal needed him to shine. Hooked with 25 minutes to play.

3. Forwards

Aubameyang led the line for the Gunners | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka (RW) - 5/10 - Was well shackled by the Villarreal backline and cut a frustrated figure for much of the night.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST) - 5/10 - Almost produced the opening goal of the game with a smart volley which struck the post. Again denied by the post with his last kick of the game on a frustrating night for the frontman.



Nicolas Pepe (LW) - 6/10 - Offered very little in an attacking sense early on but did plenty of good tracking back. Started the second half much more brightly and was unlucky with a half-volleyed effort.

4. Substitutes

Our first substitution of the night...



? Martinelli

↩️ Odegaard



? 0-0 ? (66)



(1-2 on agg)



? #UEL pic.twitter.com/7sjov8GOyI — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 6, 2021

Gabriel Martinelli (LW) - 6/10



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - 6/10



Willian (RW) - N/A



Eddie Nketiah (ST) - N/A