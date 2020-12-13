Arsenal 0-1 Burnley: Player Ratings as Aubameyang Own Goal Piles on Misery

Arsenal are deep in trouble at the wrong end of the table after Burnley grabbed their first away win against the Gunners since 1974, in the 1-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday night.

After an average first period, Arsenal came out with more energy in the opening stages of the second half. That was all thrown out the window once Granit Xhaka decided to showcase his ugly side. Grabbing Ashley Westwood by the throat he gave referee Graham Scott no choice but to send him off after checking VAR.

Burnley smelt blood, using their man advantage to put increasing pressure on Arsenal. Their patience paid off after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored at the wrong end, with his defensive header flying over everyone into the back of the net.

Burnley played out the rest of the game never looking likely to concede an equaliser, with Arsenal's waves of attack failing to trouble the away team.

Here are the player ratings from another awful Arsenal performance at the Emirates...

Arsenal

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Holding missed a good chance in the first half | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK) - 6/10 - Could do little about the goal. Held his position well generally, distributed comfortably.



Hector Bellerin (RB) - 4/10 - Never made the right decisions when it mattered. Tentative throughout his play. Subbed again early.



Rob Holding (CB) - 6/10 - Was the best of Arsenal's backline, proving he deserves his place in the team. Glanced a good chance over the bar in the first half.



Gabriel (CB) - 5/10 - Not at his best after winning Arsenal's Player of the Month for the third time. Still largely performed his duties when needed.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - 5/10 - Just couldn't get any sharp deliveries into the box. Should have left his second-half chance to Lacazette behind him.

2. Midfielders

Xhaka yet again shows the worst side of his game | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Mohamed Elneny (CM) - 5/10 - Let down by his teammates' positioning. Unnecessarily put his hands into Tarkowski's face.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - 2/10 - The stupidity continues. After a blatant yellow card, the Swiss captain lost it. Duly shown the red. No excuses.



Alexandre Lacazette (AM) - 4/10 - Played again in a deeper role where he was gifted two first-half chances, neither of which he could convert. Lacked a cutting edge throughout the game. Subbed early in the second half to shift the formation.

3. Forwards

Aubameyang finally scored... an own goal | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Willian (RW) - 5/10 - Still struggling to replicate his Chelsea form. Created little and seemed lost again on the right.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST) - 4/10 - His own goal gave Burnley their first-ever win at the Emirates. Looks like a broken man.



Bukayo Saka (LW) - 6/10 - Produced moments but couldn't find his man in the final third. His drilled shot was well palmed away by Pope.

4. Substitutes

Dani Ceballos - 5/10 - Used again as a sub to little effect. Will start the next game though due to Xhaka's recklessness.



Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 5/10 - Came on late, replacing Bellerin. appearance.



Eddie Nketiah - N/A

Burnley

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Pope looked assured throughout the game | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Nick Pope (GK) - 8/10 - Solid between the sticks. Blocked everything that came his way. His presence in games like this show why he is in the England set-up.



Matthew Lowton (RB) - 6/10 - A bit-part player, but did enough in the end to quieten Arsenal's left sided attacks.



James Tarkowski (CB) - 8/10 - Lead by example. A near-perfect centre-back performance.



Ben Mee (CB) - 7/10 - Never looked troubled throughout the whole game. A solid display by Burnley's captain.



Charlie Taylor (LB) - 6/10 - Quiet but did his job. Nullified anything that Willian tried to do.

6. Midfielders

Brownhill was a man possessed | Pool/Getty Images

Robert Brady (RM) - 6/10 - Whipped in a fantastic cross which Wood wasted. Needlessly booked for a tussle with Saka.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - 7/10 - Played a major part in the games final result without knowing he would.



Josh Brownhill (CM) - 8/10 - Man of the Match by some way. Seemed everywhere, snuffing out wave after wave of attacks. Frustrated Arsenal no end.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - 6/10 - Still yet to reach the heights of last season.

7. Forwards

Wood tried his best to help out his team but did little up top | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Jay Rodriguez (ST) - 5/10 - Weak performance. Subbed off early in the second half.



Chris Wood (ST) - 6/10 - Missed a great chance early. Had some good hold-up play but didn't influence the game enough.

8. Substitutes

Ashley Barnes - 6/10 - Came on just as Arsenal went down to ten men but wasn't his usual nuisance.



Matěj Vydra - 4/10 - Fourth choice for a reason.