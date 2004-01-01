Arsenal 1-1 (5-4) Liverpool: Player Ratings as Gunners Secure First Silverware of Season on Penaltie

Arsenal won the Community Shield for the 16th time, as they beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal took the lead in the first half through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The captain cut inside on the edge of the box, before delightfully curling his effort into the bottom corner.

The Reds push forward in search of the equaliser soon after, with Emiliano Martínez saving from Sadio Mané and Takumi Minamino. Liverpool finally found the leveller through substitute Minamino in the second half - the forward slotting home in style to score his first goal in red.

The game ended all square, meaning the Community Shield went to a penalty shootout for the third time in four years. Rhian Brewster saw his penalty cannon off the crossbar, before Aubameyang struck his effort into the top corner to seal the trophy for Arsenal the hard way.

Arsenal

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Emiliano Martínez (GK) - 7/10 - Picked up from where he left off last season, keeping Liverpool quiet throughout the game. Made some important saves, including from a one-on-one against Mané.



David Luiz (CB) - 6/10 - Was very composed at the back, bar a few misplaced balls, and helped move the ball forward and take the pressure off Arsenal. Solid start to the new season against the champions.



Rob Holding (CB) - 6/10 - Did not really do much wrong, helping keep the Gunners' back three together from the heart of defence.



Kieran Tierney (CB) - 7/10 - Had a very impressive outing at Wembley. Won a lot of battles against Liverpool's forwards, and was lively throughout.

2. Midfielders

Héctor Bellerín (RWB) - 6/10 - Was very lively at wing-back - had a solid performance all-round.



Mohamed Elneny (CM) - 6/10 - Making an extremely rare appearance for Arsenal, Elneny put in a decent shift in midfield. Made some needless fouls but generally looked comfortable in the middle of the park.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - 7/10 - Was the key to Arsenal's strong midfield performance, outclassing the whole of Liverpool's midfield. Cleared up very well in defence, and worked extremely hard all game.



Ainsley Maitland-Niles (LWB) - 6/10 - Impressed going forward, helping support Aubameyang on the flank.

3. Forwards

Bukayo Saka (RW) - 7/10 - Was a live wire on the wing, full of energy and a really positive outlet for Arsenal at Wembley.



Eddie Nketiah (FW) - 6/10 - Was very solid as the lone striker, repaying Mikel Arteta's faith. Did not really get any outstanding opportunities on goal, but did well for the Gunners nonetheless.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (LW) - 7/10 - Led by example as per usual, spearheading the attack and causing problems all afternoon. Gave Arsenal the lead with a stunning finish, and could have added another two or three goals in an impressive display.

4. Substitutes

Cédric Soares (RWB) - 6/10



Joe Willock (RW) - N/A



Reiss Nelson (FW) - N/A



Sead Kolašinac (CB) - N/A

Liverpool

5. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Alisson (GK) - 6/10 - Could not have really done much more for Aubameyang's goal, but rarely had a real save to make.



Neco Williams (RB) - 5/10 - His lack of experience unfortunately showed against Aubameyang, as he struggled to contain him throughout the game. Let Auba in on goal far too easily for Arsenal's opener.



Joe Gomez (CB) - 6/10 - Put in a decent shift in defence, and rarely looked troubled by the presence of Nketiah.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - 7/10 - Helped Liverpool keep the opposition to one goal, driving forward on several occasions and winning almost every aerial duel. Was unlucky to have his well-taken goal disallowed early on.



Andy Robertson (LB) - 7/10 - Was one of the few Liverpool players who really contributed in attack. Crossing and distribution was superb, entering double figures for his crosses in an outstanding attacking performance.

6. Midfielders

Fabinho (CM) - 6/10 - Coped well in midfield despite the underwhelming team performance. Was impressive when he was required to drop back into defence, helping keep them together for the final half hour.



James Milner (CM) - 5/10 - Was quite underwhelming in midfield. Barely made an impact on the game and struggled to contribute to winning the midfield battle.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - 6/10 - Put in a solid shift in the centre of the park - helped build up Liverpool's few attacking chances throughout the game.

7. Forwards

Sadio Mané (RW) - 5/10 - Could have scored a brace, but was denied by Martínez on both occasions. Found his feet in the final 15 minutes, but did not make any sort of meaningful impact on the right wing.



Roberto Firmino (FW) - 5/10 - A flat performance. Was rarely in the right position and did not contribute to the Reds' attack in any way.



Mohamed Salah (LW) - 5/10 - Perhaps the most disappointing of Liverpool's attack. Had no effect on the game, did not cause any problems for Arsenal's defence in a mediocre display.

8. Substitutes

Takumi Minamino (CM) - 7/10



Naby Keïta (CM) - 5/10



Curtis Jones (FW) - N/A



Rhian Brewster (CM) - N/A

For more from Nischal Schwager-Patel, follow him on Twitter here!