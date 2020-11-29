Arsenal 1-2 Wolves: Player Ratings as Sublime Podence Goal Downs Gunners

Goals from Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence helped condemn Arsenal to a disappointing 2-1 defeat against an impressive Wolves side.
Early on, proceedings were halted for over 10 minutes following a sickening clash of heads between David Luiz and Raul Jimenez - with the latter being stretchered off. It has since been reported that Jimenez has been taken to hospital, but is conscious, in a welcome update.
Wolves managed to poke their noses in front in the first half when Pedro Neto latched onto a rebound after excellent wing play from Adama Traore. Seconds later, Gabriel levelled things up with a powerful header.
Just before the break Wolves went back in front when Daniel Podence showed great cunning to evade a wild challenge and poke the ball past Bernd Leno. In the second half the visitors seemed happy to hold on to what they had, retreating in a low block and staving off Arsenal's advances with ease.
Here are your Wolves and Gunners player ratings from the Emirates Stadium...
Arsenal
1. Goalkeeper & Defenders
Bernd Leno (GK) - 5/10 - Spilled the ball for the second goal. It was a poor mistake that ultimately cost his side any points.
Hector Bellerin (RB) - 6/10 - Tried his best to contain Neto but did not always manage it. Put his body on the line with four blocks in total.
David Luiz (CB) - 6/10 - Scandalously remained on the pitch after the clash of heads before being subbed at half time.
Gabriel (CB) - 7/10 - A real leader for the Gunners. Scored a fine header at one end and made several key interceptions at the other.
Kieran Tierney (LB) - 6/10 - Rinsed a few times by Adama Traore, but there's little shame in that. Mainly defended well and tried his upmost to push his side on going forward.
2. Midfielders
Dani Ceballos (CM) - 5/10 - Needed to offer his side more. Chasing shadows for much of the 90 minutes.
Joe Willock (CM) - 5/10 - Nowhere near creative enough to be his side's most advanced midfielder.
Granit Xhaka (CM) - 6/10 - A couple of sloppy moments when he surrendered possession. Defended well though, making four interceptions.
3. Forwards
Willian (RW) - 6/10 - His dead ball delivery was the highlight of his quiet display with his corner being headed home by Gabriel.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST) - 5/10 - Starved of service. When he did get the rare chance, he didn't look comfortable. Badly needs a goal.
Bukayo Saka (LW) - 6/10 - Pretty quiet. When he did manage to get behind the Wolves defence, a final ball was lacking.
4. Substitutes
Rob Holding - 6/10 - Caught out early on by Neto, but settled down thereafter.
Reiss Nelson - 6/10 - Fired a good chance well over but did add some impetus to the Gunners' attack.
Alexandre Lacazette - N/A
Wolves
5. Goalkeeper & Defenders
Rui Patricio (GK) - 6/10 - A quiet evening. He only had to make one save and could do nothing about the goal.
Nelson Semedo (RB) - 7/10 - Enjoy slightly less attacking freedom in Wolves' new look formation but still showed a few signs of danger.
Willy Boly (CB) - 8/10 - Excellent positioning. The ball seemed to be being pulled towards him like a magnet.
Conor Coady (CB) - 8/10 - Very solid. Showed he can play in a back four as well as back three. Made 10 clearances in total.
Fernando Marçal (LB) - 7/10 - Solid without being too notable. His defending facilitated the exploits of the attacking players in front of him.
6. Midfielders
Joao Moutinho (CM) - 7/10 - The creative engine room of his side. He knitted things together neatly in the middle of the park.
Leander Dendoncker (CM) - 6/10 - Had a couple of headed chances and should have done better with all of them.
Daniel Podence (AM) - 8/10 - His goal was nothing short of sensational. He showed great cunning to avoid Gabriel's challenge and score. A real livewire throughout.
7. Forwards
Adama Traore (RW) - 8/10 - The architect of both of Wolves' goals. He looked unplayable at times, bursting past his opposite number with ease.
Raul Jimenez (ST) - N/A - Stretchered off with a nasty looking head injury. We wish him a speedy recovery.
Pedro Neto (LW) - 8/10 - Massively influential. His goal was well taken and Arsenal seriously struggled to contain him throughout.
8. Substitutes
Fabio Silva - 6/10 - Missed a few good chances and showed little evidence of any real predator's instinct.
Ruben Neves - 6/10 - A like for like swap for Moutinho. Kept things tidy in possession.
Max Kilman - 6/10 - Sent on to shore things up as Wolves moved to a back three.
