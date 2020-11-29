Arsenal 1-2 Wolves: Player Ratings as Sublime Podence Goal Downs Gunners

Goals from Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence helped condemn Arsenal to a disappointing 2-1 defeat against an impressive Wolves side.

Early on, proceedings were halted for over 10 minutes following a sickening clash of heads between David Luiz and Raul Jimenez - with the latter being stretchered off. It has since been reported that Jimenez has been taken to hospital, but is conscious, in a welcome update.

Wolves managed to poke their noses in front in the first half when Pedro Neto latched onto a rebound after excellent wing play from Adama Traore. Seconds later, Gabriel levelled things up with a powerful header.

Just before the break Wolves went back in front when Daniel Podence showed great cunning to evade a wild challenge and poke the ball past Bernd Leno. In the second half the visitors seemed happy to hold on to what they had, retreating in a low block and staving off Arsenal's advances with ease.

Here are your Wolves and Gunners player ratings from the Emirates Stadium...

Arsenal

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Gabriel scored a fine header to level things up | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK) - 5/10 - Spilled the ball for the second goal. It was a poor mistake that ultimately cost his side any points.



Hector Bellerin (RB) - 6/10 - Tried his best to contain Neto but did not always manage it. Put his body on the line with four blocks in total.



David Luiz (CB) - 6/10 - Scandalously remained on the pitch after the clash of heads before being subbed at half time.



Gabriel (CB) - 7/10 - A real leader for the Gunners. Scored a fine header at one end and made several key interceptions at the other.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - 6/10 - Rinsed a few times by Adama Traore, but there's little shame in that. Mainly defended well and tried his upmost to push his side on going forward.

2. Midfielders

Willock received a rare start in midfield | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Dani Ceballos (CM) - 5/10 - Needed to offer his side more. Chasing shadows for much of the 90 minutes.



Joe Willock (CM) - 5/10 - Nowhere near creative enough to be his side's most advanced midfielder.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - 6/10 - A couple of sloppy moments when he surrendered possession. Defended well though, making four interceptions.

3. Forwards

Aubameyang once again failed to net | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Willian (RW) - 6/10 - His dead ball delivery was the highlight of his quiet display with his corner being headed home by Gabriel.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST) - 5/10 - Starved of service. When he did get the rare chance, he didn't look comfortable. Badly needs a goal.



Bukayo Saka (LW) - 6/10 - Pretty quiet. When he did manage to get behind the Wolves defence, a final ball was lacking.

4. Substitutes

Nelson came on but made little impact | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Rob Holding - 6/10 - Caught out early on by Neto, but settled down thereafter.



Reiss Nelson - 6/10 - Fired a good chance well over but did add some impetus to the Gunners' attack.



Alexandre Lacazette - N/A

Wolves

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Boly put in a colossal performance | JULIAN FINNEY/Getty Images

Rui Patricio (GK) - 6/10 - A quiet evening. He only had to make one save and could do nothing about the goal.



Nelson Semedo (RB) - 7/10 - Enjoy slightly less attacking freedom in Wolves' new look formation but still showed a few signs of danger.



Willy Boly (CB) - 8/10 - Excellent positioning. The ball seemed to be being pulled towards him like a magnet.



Conor Coady (CB) - 8/10 - Very solid. Showed he can play in a back four as well as back three. Made 10 clearances in total.



Fernando Marçal (LB) - 7/10 - Solid without being too notable. His defending facilitated the exploits of the attacking players in front of him.

6. Midfielders

Podence's goal was superb | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Joao Moutinho (CM) - 7/10 - The creative engine room of his side. He knitted things together neatly in the middle of the park.



Leander Dendoncker (CM) - 6/10 - Had a couple of headed chances and should have done better with all of them.



Daniel Podence (AM) - 8/10 - His goal was nothing short of sensational. He showed great cunning to avoid Gabriel's challenge and score. A real livewire throughout.

7. Forwards

Neto scored in the first half | Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Adama Traore (RW) - 8/10 - The architect of both of Wolves' goals. He looked unplayable at times, bursting past his opposite number with ease.



Raul Jimenez (ST) - N/A - Stretchered off with a nasty looking head injury. We wish him a speedy recovery.



Pedro Neto (LW) - 8/10 - Massively influential. His goal was well taken and Arsenal seriously struggled to contain him throughout.

8. Substitutes

Fabio Silva replaced Jimenez after his injury | Pool/Getty Images

Fabio Silva - 6/10 - Missed a few good chances and showed little evidence of any real predator's instinct.



Ruben Neves - 6/10 - A like for like swap for Moutinho. Kept things tidy in possession.



Max Kilman - 6/10 - Sent on to shore things up as Wolves moved to a back three.