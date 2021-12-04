Arsenal 2021/22 preview: Transfers, key player, fixtures, new kits, prediction & more

It's make or break time for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal this season.

The Spaniard has been backed in the transfer market (and they will likely be more arrivals after this article goes to print), the club have no Europa League distractions and he has had plenty of time to implement his philosophy.

If the Gunners do not show signs of improvement this season, Arteta is likely to be shown the exit door. Is that going to happen? We took a closer look at everything Arsenal going into the 2021/22 campaign to find out.

Transfers

In: Ben White (£50m), Albert Sambi Lokonga (£15m), Nuno Tavares (£7m)

Out: Matteo Guendouzi (loan), William Saliba (loan), Dejan Iliev (loan), David Luiz (released)

First-team squad

1. Bernd Leno (GK)

2. Hector Bellerin (DF)

3. Kieran Tierney (DF)

4. Ben White (DF)

5. Thomas Partey (MF)

6. Gabriel (DF)

7. Bukayo Saka (MF)

9. Alexandre Lacazette (FW)

10. Emile Smith Rowe (FW)

11. Lucas Torreira (MF)

12. Willian (FW)

13. Runar Alex Runarsson (GK)

14. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (FW)

15. Ainsley Maitland-Niles (MF)

16. Rob Holding (DF)

17. Cedric Soares (DF)

19. Nicolas Pepe (FW)

20. Nuno Tavares (DF)

21. Calum Chambers (DF)

22. Pablo Mari (DF)

23. Albert Sambi Lokonga (MF)

24. Reiss Nelson (FW)

25. Mohamed Elneny (MF)

26. Folarin Balogun (FW)

28. Joe Willock (MF)

30. Eddie Nketiah (FW)

31. Sead Kolasinac (DF)

33. Arthur Okonkwo (GK)

34. Granit Xhaka (MF)

35. Gabriel Martinelli (FW)

Key player

Saka provided crucial moments last season | Pool/Getty Images

There was very little for Arsenal fans to get excited about last season. One of the only bright sparks in the entire squad was Bukayo Saka.

With most of the club's senior players failing to take responsibility for their side's terrible start, the burden of turning the Gunners' season around fell to teenage sensation Saka. Regardless of where he was asked to play - he was deployed in six different positions in total - he consistently caught the eye and came in clutch on several occasions.

After an impressive Euro 2020, Saka should push on even more this term and his performances will be key to any potential success.

Young player to watch

Smith Rowe is a hot prospect | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Emile Smith Rowe got Arsenal fans excited with a string of encouraging performances last season and after they beat off interest from Aston Villa in the summer, he was even handed the number 10 shirt.

If Arteta does not get the creative midfielder he craves before transfer deadline day, Smith Rowe will be handed a lot of minutes this term.

21-year-old Nuno Tavares - a flying left-back signed from Benfica this summer - could be another youngster integrated into the first team.

Fixtures

Live TV broadcasts have been chosen for games up to the end of October, other dates and/or kick-off times after that point remain subject to change.

Friday 13 August - 20:00 - Brentford vs Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Sunday 22 August - 16:30 - Arsenal vs Chelsea (Sky Sports)

Saturday 28 August - 12:30 - Man City vs Arsenal (BT Sport)

Saturday 11 September - 15:00 - Arsenal vs Norwich City

Saturday 18 September - 15:00 - Burnley vs Arsenal

Sunday 26 September - 16:30 - Arsenal vs Spurs (Sky Sports)

Saturday 2 October - 17:30 - Brighton vs Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Monday 18 October - 20:00 - Arsenal vs Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

Friday 22 October - 20:00 - Arsenal vs Aston Villa (Sky Sports)

Saturday 30 October - 12:30 - Leicester vs Arsenal (BT Sport)

Saturday 6 November - 15:00 - Arsenal vs Watford

Saturday 20 November - 15:00 - Liverpool vs Arsenal

Saturday 27 November - 15:00 - Arsenal vs Newcastle

Tuesday 30 November - 20:00 - Man Utd vs Arsenal

Saturday 4 December 2021 - 15:00 - Everton vs Arsenal

Saturday 11 December - 15:00 - Arsenal vs Southampton

Tuesday 14 December - 19:45 - Arsenal vs West Ham

Saturday 18 December - 15:00 - Leeds vs Arsenal

Sunday 26 December - 15:00 - Norwich vs Arsenal

Tuesday 28 December - 15:00 - Arsenal vs Wolves

Saturday 1 January - 15:00 - Arsenal vs Man City

Saturday 15 January - 15:00 - Spurs vs Arsenal

Saturday 22 January - 15:00 - Arsenal vs Burnley

Tuesday 8 February - 19:45 - Wolves vs Arsenal

Saturday 12 February - 15:00 - Chelsea vs Arsenal

Saturday 19 February - 15:00 - Arsenal vs Brentford

Saturday 26 February - 15:00 - Arsenal vs Liverpool

Saturday 5 March - 15:00 - Watford vs Arsenal

Saturday 12 March - 15:00 - Arsenal vs Leicester

Saturday 19 March - 15:00 - Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Saturday 2 April - 15:00 - Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Saturday 9 April - 15:00 - Arsenal vs Brighton

Saturday 16 April - 15:00 - Southampton vs Arsenal

Saturday 23 April - 15:00 - Arsenal vs Man Utd

Saturday 30 April - 15:00 - West Ham vs Arsenal

Saturday 7 May - 15:00 - Arsenal vs Leeds

Sunday 15 May 2022 - Newcastle vs Arsenal

Sunday 22 May - 16:00 - Arsenal vs Everton

Kits

Home: Strong Ajax vibes with splashes of navy blue.