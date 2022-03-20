Arsenal 2022/23 adidas home kit leaked online

Arsenal's home kit for the 2022/23 season has been leaked online, with the Gunners set to sport a classic look next term.

adidas have come up with some timeless designs since becoming the Gunners' kit manufacturer again in 2019, and it looks like they've concocted another gem.

The ever-reliable Footy Headlines have confirmed the leak from Turkish outlet Esvaphane.

Arsenal's 2022/23 home shirt features a white button-up collar with a red chevron pattern that has been visible on previous Gunners strips, including this season's blue third kit. The chevron was a feature on Arsenal kits during adidas' previous stint as their kit manufacturer in the 1980s and 1990s.

As with almost every Arsenal home kit, the sleeves are mostly white, while adidas' three stripes only feature on the shoulders.

The back features the club's name written in a bold white font just beneath the collar.

The design of the shirt isn't too dissimilar by that of Manchester United's leaked home kit for next season, which also features a unique pattern on a button-up collar.