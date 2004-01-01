Arsenal 2-0 Leicester City: Player ratings as Gunners cruise to another win

Arsenal cruised to a 2-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday, as goals from Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette proved to be the difference between the sides.

The Gunners started brightly, with Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli causing the Leicester backline numerous problems. And the Gunners got their just rewards in the 11th minute when Partey rose highest at the near post to head home a Gabriel Martinelli corner.

The home side's dominance continued thereafter, and Partey almost doubled their lead with a wonderful side-footed effort from the edge of the box, but the ball cannoned off the upright.

Leicester finally started to show some signs of life around the half-hour mark, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Harvey Barnes starting to get on the ball a bit. The latter was denied the equaliser in the 35th minute by an astonishing save from Aaron Ramsdale, who was at full stretch to tip Barnes' header round the post.

Arsenal regained control at the start of the second half, running Leicester's backline ragged. And the defence did eventually collapsed catastrophically as Caglar Soyuncu (who else?) stretched out a hand to block a Partey header, gift Arsenal a penalty, and get himself a yellow card.

Lacazette stepped up to convert the resulting spot kick with aplomb - slamming it into the top left corner of the net.

After going two down, Leicester's heads clearly dropped and Arsenal took advantage. Substitute Emile Smith Rowe was denied a goal off the bench in the 82nd minute by Kasper Schmeichel, who rushed off his line well to palm his strike on goal clear of danger.

The victory moves Arsenal back up to fourth, one point clear of Manchester United in fifth – but the Gunners have three games in hand.

Here are your player ratings for both teams...

Arsenal player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Ramsdale was good | Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - 6/10 - Made an astonishing save in the first half.



Cedric Soares (RB) - 6/10 - Solid outing for the former Inter man (remember that?).



Ben White (CB) - 6/10 - Made a few decent blocks and got forward quite well when given the chance.



Gabriel (CB) - 5/10 - Shakier than his defensive partner in the first half, and then had absolutely nothing to do in the second.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - 7/10 - Great on both sides of the ball. Just a proper good footballer.

2. Midfielders

Partey scored | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Thomas Partey (CM) - 8/10 - Scored his second PL goal of the season in the 11th minute and was brilliant throughout.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - 6/10 - Solid and didn't do anything wrong.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - 8/10 - Such a tidy footballer. He was at the heart of everything good Arsenal did.

3. Forwards

Lacazette scored | Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Bukayo Saka (RW) - 7/10 - So dangerous when cutting in from the right flank.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - 8/10 - Scored a penalty, held up the ball well and is generally key to the way Arsenal play.



Gabriel Martinelli (LW) - 7/10 - A real livewire. Set up the opener with a delightful corner kick.

4. Substitutes

Emile Smith Rowe - 6/10 - Lively when he came on.



Nicolas Pepe - N/A



Eddie Nketiah - N/A

Leicester City player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Caglar Soyuncu doing what he does best: something stupid | Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Kasper Schmeichel (GK) - 6/10 - Could do nothing about either goal, but made a few good saves.



Ricardo Pereira (RB) - 5/10 - Enjoyed a battle out on his flank up against Martinelli and Tierney.



Daniel Amartey (CB) - 4/10 - Struggled to deal with Lacazette.



Caglar Soyuncu (CB) - 1/10 - Gave away a penalty in the second half through sheer idiocy. He really is quite bad.



Luke Thomas (LB) - 3/10 - Really couldn't handle Saka.

6. Midfielders

Maddison failed to impress | Alex Pantling/GettyImages

James Maddison (CM) - 4/10 - Pretty quiet. He needed to play much, much better if Leicester were going to have any hope on Sunday.



Nampalys Mendy (CM) - 4/10 - First Premier League start in very long time and it showed.



Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (CM) - 4/10 - Much improved in 2022, but like pretty much everyone else in Leicester blue, he wasn't at the races.

7. Forwards

Barnes gave it a go at least | Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Marc Albrighton (RW) - 4/10 - Worked hard on the right flank but didn't really do too much in possession.



Kelechi Iheanacho (ST) - N/A - Did he play? Seriously? Did he actually play?



Harvey Barnes (LW) - 6/10 - Denied a goal by a brilliant save from Ramsdale. He was generally Leicester's best attacking player... although that wasn't saying too much to be honest.

8. Substitutes

James Justin - 5/10



Wilfred Ndidi - 5/10



Patson Daka - N/A