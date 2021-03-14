Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham: Player ratings as Alexandre Lacazette penalty downs 10-man Spurs

Alexandre Lacazette's second-half penalty was enough to secure a 2-1 win for Arsenal against Tottenham in the second north London derby of the season on Sunday evening.

Spurs took the lead with half an hour played, as Erik Lamela found space in the area before pulling off yet another unbelievable rabona and picking out the bottom corner.

The Gunners drew level before half-time, with Kieran Tierney picking out Martin Odegaard with a smart cross and the Real Madrid loanee sweeping the ball into the bottom corner.

Midway through the second half the game was turned on its head, as Davinson Sanchez' mistimed challenge brought down Lacazette in the area and the Frenchman picked himself up to hand the Gunners the lead.

Tottenham pushed for a late equaliser - with Harry Kane finding the net only for it to be ruled out for offside - but their efforts were hampered as Lamela was handed his second yellow card of the game for a hand in the face of Kieran Tierney and the Gunners held on for the win.

That's the match highlights out of the way, now to those all important Arsenal and Spurs player ratings...

ARSENAL RATINGS

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

David Luiz started in the centre of the Arsenal defence against Tottenham Hotspur | Pool/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK) - 6/10 - When a player scores a rabona against you from about 15 yards out it's hard not to think you've made a mistake, but Leno genuinely couldn't do anything about it.



Cedric Soares (RB) - 7/10 - A display full of commitment and drive - just what his manager would have asked of him. May not be the most silky of defenders but he's doing a decent job.



David Luiz (CB) - 7/10 - Genuinely defended quite well (honestly). Could be seen organising the backline as Spurs began to push forward in the latter stages and was a big part of the win.



Gabriel (CB) - 7/10 - Looked a constant threat when he joined the attack for Arsenal's set pieces and defended well.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - 8/10 - Did brilliantly for the Arsenal equaliser as he reached the byline before picking out Odegaard. Performed very well on the whole.

2. Midfielders

Granit Xhaka squares up to Erik Lamela | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Thomas Partey (CM) - 5/10 - Still isn't really impacting games and driving his side forward like Arsenal would have hoped. Neat and tidy but little more.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - 6/10 - We can't remember him doing anything that made us laugh out loud and so he gets a 10/10 on the Xhaka scale. 6/10 on the normal player scale but still an improvement on some of his recent outings.



Emile Smith Rowe (AM) - 8/10 - Desperately unlucky not to open the scoring early on having struck the crossbar and was lively throughout the game. One of his brightest displays for Arsenal so far.

3. Forwards

Alexandre Lacazette was restored to the starting XI after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka (RW) - 5/10 - Struggled a little considering how brilliant he's looked at times this season. Came off at half-time.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - 6/10 - Slotted the penalty away very nicely as he tucked it into the side netting. Led the line well considering he probably wasn't set to start until Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late removal from the starting XI.



Martin Odegaard (LW) - 7/10 - Showed a lot of composure to calmly stroke the ball home for the Arsenal equaliser. An impressive display as he continues to settle in the Gunners side.

4. Substitutes

Nicolas Pepe (RW) - 6/10



Willian (RW) - 5/10



Mohamed Elneny (CM) - N/A

TOTTENHAM RATINGS

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Sergio Reguilon did well in the build-up to Spurs' equaliser | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Hugo Lloris (GK) - 6/10 - Very little he could do about Odegaard's opener or the penalty.



Matt Doherty (RB) - 6/10 - Showed a willingness to drive forward as his team went in search of a second but just couldn't find any real quality.



Davinson Sanchez (CB) - 5/10 - Rarely a game goes by where he doesn't do something stupid, and this time his mistake came about in the form of a rash challenge which allowed Arsenal the chance to take the lead from the spot.



Toby Alderweireld (CB) - 6/10 - Much the steadier of the two Spurs centre-backs, though that's not much of a compliment when you're playing next to David Luiz mark 2.



Sergio Reguilon (LB) - 7/10 - A constant threat down the Spurs left and did well to keep the attack moving in the build-up to Lamela's goal.

6. Midfielders

Lucas Moura started in the Tottenham midfield three | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tanguy Ndombele (CM) - 5/10 - Had one of his off days on the worst possible occasion. Struggled to impact the clash and was hooked in the second half.



Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (CM) - 5/10 - Recycled possession fairly well but was relatively anonymous for a lot of the game in a northing performance.



Lucas Moura (AM) - 5/10 - Clearly started in midfield with the hope he could add some pace and attacking emphasis to the midfield - but he really didn't.

7. Forwards

Gareth Bale didn't have his best afternoon in a Spurs shirt | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Gareth Bale (RW) - 5/10 - Withdrawn just before the hour mark and did not look best pleased. A very quiet afternoon given his good form of late.



Harry Kane (ST) - 6/10 - Not the kind of performance we've come to expect from the England man - especially in the north London derby - though in fairness he was desperately unlucky late on as his free kick his the post and the offside flag curtailed his joy as he eventually found the back of the net.



Son Heung-min (LW) - 6/10 - Hobbled off with a knock after just 15 minutes in a huge early blow for the visitors.

8. Substitutes

Erik Lamela (LW) - 6/10 - Sent off after picking up a second yellow for a hand to the face of Cedric Soares. Spoilt an otherwise good performance.



Moussa Sissoko (CM) - 5/10



Dele Alli (CM) - 5/10