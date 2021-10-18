Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as late Lacazette strike saves Gunners

Arsenal had Alexandre Lacazette to thank on Monday as his injury time strike earned the Gunners a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at the Emirates.

The hosts found themselves ahead after just eight minutes as Nicolas Pepe's gorgeous curling effort, which was expertly saved by Vicente Guaita, landed right at the feet of a grateful Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a smart finish.

The high tempo faded pretty quickly as Palace, who were without the ill Wilfried Zaha, did enough to make a real game of this. Neither side really showed a lot of quality in the final third, but Conor Gallagher's excellent volley nearly tied things up on the stroke of half-time, only for Aaron Ramsdale to match the effort with a diving save.

Palace tied things up just a few minutes after the break after Jordan Ayew hounded Thomas Partey into giving up the ball, after which Christian Benteke thundered home an unstoppable equaliser.

The visitors didn't slow down and deservedly took the lead after 70 minutes as the excellent Odsonne Edouard finished off a counter-attack with a powerful effort that flew by Ramsdale and in off the bar.

It looked as though Palace would see this game out, only for Lacazette to pounce on some chaos in the box to fire home an equaliser with effectively the final kick of the ball.

Arsenal player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

What a volley + what a save! ?



At the brink of half-time Ramsdale denied Gallagher the equaliser for #CPFC ?



? Watch the second half of #ARSCRY live on Sky Sports PL! pic.twitter.com/MDmzx0Hqis — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 18, 2021

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - 6/10 - Made an excellent save to keep Gallagher out before the break, but should have done better for Edouard's goal.



Takehiro Tomiyasu (RB) - 5/10 - Threw his body around a lot but was guilty of doing it a little too much. Thumped the ball clear without ever really considering where it would land.



Ben White (CB) - 6/10 - Divided fans with his performance. Looked calm on the ball and was always trying 40-yard passes in behind, but got most of them wrong.



Gabriel (CB) - 6/10 - Made a lot of blocks early on but clearly wasn't completely comfortable battling against Benteke and Edouard.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - 5/10 - Not great on his 50th Premier League outing. Surprisingly ineffective in attack and didn't always deal well with Ayew's threat.

2. Midfielders

Partey struggled immensely | GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Thomas Partey (CM) - 4/10 - Left completely isolated and was passed around very easily when Palace came forwards. Caught in possession for the equaliser.



Nicolas Pepe (RM) - 5/10 - A corker of a shot for Aubameyang's opener but faded a little bit after that.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - 3/10 - Not on it at all. Overwhelmed physically by Palace's midfielders and didn't do enough in possession. Left Partey high and dry.



Emile Smith Rowe (AM) - 5/10 - Impressive work rate and was involved in most of Arsenal's best moments, but was also guilty of killing a few too many moves with his tunnel vision.



Bukayo Saka (LM) - 5/10 - Looked a little tired, but that wasn't helped by the fact he was volleyed by McArthur (who somehow wasn't booked for it). Withdrawn at the break.

3. Forward

Clinical ?



Guaita did well to save Pepe's shot but Aubameyang was there to put it away and put #AFC in the lead! ?



? Watch #ARSCRY live on Sky Sports PL pic.twitter.com/pjvjVQOg6M — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 18, 2021

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST) - 7/10 - Took his goal well but it was his work ethic which impressed most. Charged around the pitch at full speed and led Arsenal's press time and time again. Really looked up for it.

4. Substitutes

Albert Sambi Lokonga (CM) - 5/10 - Caught in possession for Palace's second. Didn't add any support for Partey.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - 8/10 - Brought real energy off the bench and deservedly bagged a goal of his own. The hero of the day.



Gabriel Martinelli (LW) - 6/10 - Did well in his ten minutes. Looked as dangerous as any Arsenal winger.

Crystal Palace player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Andersen had a solid game | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Vicente Guaita (GK) - 6/10 - Denied Lacazette with an excellent save shortly before Edouard's goal.



Joel Ward (RB) - 6/10 - Put in a real shift on Saka in the first half and looked comfortable for most of the game.



Joachim Andersen (CB) - 7/10 - Some really impressive passes and had the beating of Aubameyang in the air.



Marc Guehi (CB) - 7/10 - Rarely looked scared against Arsenal's high press and always knew how to beat it.



Tyrick Mitchell (LB) - 6/10 - Worked very hard all evening with mixed results at both ends of the field. Had a decent battle with Pepe.

6. Midfielders

Luka Milivojevic (DM) - 4/10 - Some woeful passes. Really sloppy throughout and guilty of some abysmal set-pieces. Unsurprisingly subbed off.



Conor Gallagher (CM) - 7/10 - His energy was a massive problem for Arsenal. Pressed hard and scared Lokonga into giving up the ball for the second goal.



James McArthur (CM) - 5/10 - Would have been at home in a UFC octagon with the kind of challenges he was putting in. Could have easily been sent off.

7. Forwards

#CPFC are level! ?



Partey loses the ball to Ayew who feeds Benteke through to cut in on his right and find the back of the net - game on!



? Watch #ARSCRY live on Sky Sports PL pic.twitter.com/RpGs4nBcyj — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 18, 2021

Jordan Ayew (RW) - 7/10 - Might not be the biggest goal threat but made up for that with immense energy and movement. His press led to the equaliser.



Christian Benteke (ST) - 7/10 - A bit of a shaky first half but took his goal emphatically. Looked like the Aston Villa version of himself as he smashed the ball home.



Odsonne Edouard (LW) - 8/10 - Replaced Zaha perfectly. Brought immense energy and pressed Arsenal into oblivion. Took his goal really well.

8. Substitutes

Cheikhou Kouyate (CM) - 6/10 - Came on to add some extra energy and did a decent job of it.



Michael Olise (RW) - 6/10 - Smart movement for Edouard's goal. Pulled the strings without actually pulling them.



James Tomkins (CB) - 6/10 - Came on late to grind out the win but just couldn't manage that.