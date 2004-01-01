 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Arsenal 2-2 PSV Eindhoven (9-3 agg): Match report & 3 talking points as Gunners cruise into quarter-finals

Analysing the major talking points from Arsenal's Champions League last 16 second against PSV Eindhoven.
Source : 90min