Arsenal 3-0 Dundalk: Player Ratings as Gunners Ease to Europa League Victory

Arsenal remained top of their Europa League group after recording a straightforward 3-0 victory over a determined Dundalk side at the Emirates Stadium.

After being frustrated for much of the first half, the hosts took the lead through Eddie Nketiah just before the break. Minutes later, Joe Willock made it 2-0 with a calm finish.

The floodgates remained opened in the second half with Nicolas Pepe scoring a third goal inside a minute.

Here are your Arsenal player ratings from their routine win on Thursday night.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Kolasinac was given a rare start against Dundalk | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Runar Alex Runarsson (GK) - 6/10 - Was forced into his only save of the game in the first half. Very hard to judge if he is any good on Thursday's performance.



Shkodran Mustafi (CB) - 7/10 - A quiet evening for the German before he was taken off after an hour mark - perhaps with Sunday's game against Manchester United in mind.



Granit Xhaka (CB) - 7/10 - Hardly anything to do. Some suggestion that he will play the same role against United, where his centre back credentials will face a sterner test.



Sead Kolasinac (CB) - 8/10 - A good display. Did not put a foot wrong defensively and also joined the attack on occasion.

2. Wing Backs & Midfielders

Willock doubled the Gunners lead in the first half | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Cedric Soares (RWB) - 7/10 - The former Southampton man looked extremely comfortable. Will have given Mikel Arteta something to think about.



Mohamed Elneny (CM) - 7/10- Pretty much flawless in possession. Slotted into the backline for the final half hour and took the captain's armband. Quite the turnaround for a player many expected to be sold in the summer.



Joe Willock (CM) - 9/10 - Arsenal's bravest midfield player. He was constantly trying to break the lines with some incisive passing and dribbling. Was rewarded with a goal and an assist.



Ainsley Maitland-Niles (LWB) - 7/10 - Played ridiculously high, particularly in the second half. Heavily involved in some of the Gunners' best patterns of play.

3. Forwards

Nketiah opened the scoring just before the break | GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Nicolas Pepe (RW) - 7/10 - Extremely wasteful in the first half. Made up for that with a great finish just after the break. Withdrawn on the hour mark so should feature at Old Trafford.



Eddie Nketiah (ST) - 7/10 - Missed a golden opportunity early on but did get his goal at the end of the first half.



Reiss Nelson (LW) - 6/10 - Looked lively throughout but very limited output. Almost like he was trying too hard at times.

4. Substitutes

Dani Ceballos - 6/10



Willian - 6/10



Kieran Tierney - N/A



Folarin Balogun - N/A