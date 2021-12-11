Arsenal 3-0 Southampton: Player ratings as Gunners return to winning ways

Arsenal recovered from successive Premier League defeats in emphatic fashion with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Southampton at the Emirates Stadium.

It was the visitors who started the brighter of the two teams, going close through Nathan Tella on the edge of the penalty area after he had evaded the attentions of Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Adam Armstrong then forced a fine stop from Aaron Ramsdale from a similar position, receiving a pass inside from Kyle Walker-Peters before unleashing an effort towards the bottom corner.

Just as the crowd inside the Emirates Stadium began to make their feelings heard, Arsenal cut through Southampton with sweeping precision.

A gorgeous back-to-front move released Bukayo Saka down the right hand side and when the England international pulled the ball across goal, Alexandre Lacazette was on hand to guide the ball beyond debutant Willy Caballero.

Five minutes later Mikel Arteta's side had doubled their advantage. Tomiyasu sent a deep cross towards Kieran Tierney in space at the back post and, after he couldn't quite divert the ball back across goal on two ocassions, his header into the six yard box was met by Martin Odegaard stealing in at the front post.

The host were purring. Lacazette was sent through for a third soon after but he outpaced, before Saka then called Caballero into action after he was released by a clever backheel from Odegaard six minutes before the interval.

Arsenal continued to lay siege to the Southampton after the interval, threatening on the break when Odegaard fired over from a Saka lay-off.

The Gunners thought they had sealed all three points when Gabriel bundled in from a corner at the back post, but the linesman raised his flag and VAR confirmed the Brazilian had drifted into an offside position.

However, his perseverance was rewarded three mintues later when he rose highest from a Saka corner and powered Arsenal into a 3-0 lead.

Arteta's side continued to pour forward in what was their most menacing attacking display of the season. Gabriel Martinelli curled an effort off the post before Saka followed suit from the opposite flank after a clever give-and-go with Thomas Partey.

Southampton threatened on a couple of instances through Tella, but Arsenal were comfortable in the end.

Here's how both teams rated.

Arsenal player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Tomiyasu on the ball | Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - 7/10 - Robbed of a gorgeous assist on the stroke of half time by Martinelli's indecision.



Takehiro Tomiyasu (RB) - 8/10 - His attacking influence in this Arsenal side seems to be growing each week.



Ben White (CB) - 7/10 - A performance which underlines the improvement in his game since that Brentford debacle on the opening weekend.



Gabriel (CB) - 7/10 - Booked inside five minutes for a reckless lunge on Broja, but he regained his composure shortly after and was rewarded with a goal.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - 7/10 - Seems to have regained his place in the side and he rewarded Arteta by teeing up Odegaard for Arsenal's second.

2. Midfielders

Odegaard celebrates his header | Eddie Keogh/GettyImages

Thomas Partey (CM) - 7/10 - A more assured performance from the Ghanian, progressing Arsenal's play with confidence.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - 6/10 - Looked more up to speed in midfield than he did at Goodison Park last time out.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - 9/10 - Best player on the pitch, constantly allowing Arsenal to beat Southampton's press with his clever positioning while also impacting the game in the final third.

3. Forwards

Lacazette celebrates | Eddie Keogh/GettyImages

Bukayo Saka (RW) - 8/10 - Most good Arsenal moves seemed to flow through through the England international, as evidenced with the opener.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - 7/10 - Took his goal well, calmly side footing beyond Caballero from Saka's cut-back.



Gabriel Martinelli (LW) - 6/10 - Didn't influence the game in the final third but his speed in behind kept Southampton honest.

4. Substitutes

Rob Holding (CB) - N/A



Albert Sambi-Lokonga (CM) - N/A



Nicolas Pepe (ST) - N/A

Southampton player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Caballero in action | Eddie Keogh/GettyImages

Willy Caballero (GK) - 4/10 - Only just in the door at Southampton and, despite lacking the required distribution traits, made a couple of decent saves.



Tino Livramento (RB) - 5/10 - Left wanting at Arsenal's second goal, but his speed down the right kept Southampton's attacking threat alive.



Jack Stephens (CB) - 4/10 - A couple of vital last ditch blocks, but he appeared a yard off the pace.



Jan Bednarek (CB) - 3/10 - Allowed Odegaard to ghost goal side for Arsenal's second goal.



Kyle Walker-Peters (LB) - 3/10 - Struggled against Saka's menacing movement on the flank.

6. Midfielders

Tella and Tomiyasu | Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Nathan Redmond (RM) - 3/10 - Barely involved in the game, even during Southampton's bright opening spell.



James Ward-Prowse (CM) - 5/10 - Had a couple of sightings at Ramsdale's goal from free-kicks, but he didn't trouble his England teammate.



Ibrahima Diallo (CM) - 4/10 - Oriol Romeu's suspension opened the door for the 22-year-old and he never really seized his chance.



Nathan Tella (LM) - 7/10 - Southampton's biggest attacking threat in an otherwise disappointing afternoon.

7. Forwards

Broja on the ball | STEVE BARDENS/GettyImages

Adam Armstrong (ST) - 4/10 - Drafted back into the side in the absence of Che Adams, but he was forced off just before the interval.



Armando Broja (ST) - 6/10 - Started the game brightly, but he fell out of the contest as Southampton surrendered two quick goals in the first half.

8. Substitutes

Mohamed Elyounoussi (LM) - 5/10 - Didn't make much of an impact on proceedings.



Lyanco (CB) - N/A