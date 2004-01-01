Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Player ratings as Gunners cruise to derby win

Arsenal blew Tottenham away in the first half at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon as they cruised to a 3-1 victory in the first north London derby of the 2021/22 season.

The Gunners were switched on the very start, pressing and chasing down every ball, giving their rivals no time to settle into the game. They were rewarded early when Emile Smith Rowe ghosted into the penalty area to turn home a pass across the box from Bukayo Saka.

Spurs didn’t really respond to going behind and Arsenal doubled that lead when Smith Rowe turned provider for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang just under half an hour in.

The game was effectively over as a contest just moments after that when Harry Kane gave the ball away on the edge of the Arsenal penalty area and the hosts countered at speed. Kane tried to make up for his error but could only push the ball back to Saka, who finished with composure.

Spurs did improve in the second half, but the damage was already done.

Son Heung-min pulled one back for the visitors, while a stunning save from Aaron Ramsdale stopped Lucas Moura from making it 3-2 later on. But even a 3-1 defeat flattered Spurs, who have slipped into the bottom half after three straight defeats.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have put a dreadful start to the season behind them and are up to 10th.

Arsenal player ratings

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Arsenal shut Spurs down | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - 7/10 - Might think he could have done better to stop the Spurs goal but then made a tremendous save to prevent a second.



Takehiro Tomiyasu (RB) - 7/10 - Impressed on what should have been his biggest test yet after previous appearances against Burnley and Norwich.



Ben White (CB) - 7/10 - Stood up tall at the back and shut down any Spurs attacks that came his way.



Gabriel (CB) - 7/10 - Like his centre-back partner, was in control.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - 7/10 - Ensured that Lucas wasn't a threat for most of the match on that flank

2. Midfielders

Odegaard linked everything together from the number 10 role | IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Thomas Partey (CM) - 7/10 - Better than Spurs in midfield. Good on the ball and strong in the tackle.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - 7/10 - Looked hungry to win on his return to the side. Disappointing that he had to leave the pitch injured.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - 8/10 - Was a driving force from midfield, particularly in the early stages. Carried the ball well.

3. Forwards

Emile Smith Rowe opened the scoring early | Clive Rose/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka (RW) - 8/10 - Scored Arsenal's fine third and constantly asked questions of a Spurs defence that usually didn't have the answer.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST) - 8/10 - On it from the first minute, got his early goal and could have scored more.



Emile Smith Rowe (LW) - 9/10 - Spurs couldn't live with his movement in the first half and he was well rewarded with the opening goal. Then turned provider for Aubameyang.

4. Substitutes

Albert Sambi-Lokonga (CM) - 6/10



Ainsley Maitland-Niles (RM) - N/A



Nuno Tavares (LM) - N/A

Tottenham player ratings

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Eric Dier couldn't cope in the first half | Clive Rose/Getty Images

Hugo Lloris (GK) - 6/10 - Made some early saves but could little to stop the goals going past him.



Japhet Tanganga (RB) - 4/10 - Couldn't handle the movement of Smith Rowe and was left for dead by Arsenal attackers more than once. Off at half-time.



Davinson Sanchez (CB) - 5/10 - Given the runaround all afternoon.



Eric Dier (CB) - 5/10 - Couldn't keep up and it showed badly.



Sergio Reguilon (LB) - 5/10 - Struggled to close enough to Saka throughout and it proved costly.

6. Midfielders

Tanguy Ndombele was outclassed | Clive Rose/Getty Images

Dele Alli (CM) - 4/10 - Off the pace and a total passenger in midfield for the 45 minutes he was on the pitch.



Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (CM) - 5/10 - Was fighting a losing battle in midfield.



Tanguy Ndombele (CM) - 4/10 - Anonymous performance. Spurs were better after he left the pitch.

7. Forwards

Harry Kane was at fault for one of the Arsenal goals | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Lucas Moura (RW) - 5/10 - Went close to making it 3-2 late on but was disappointingly poor for most of the game.



Harry Kane (ST) - 5/10 - Didn't get the service he would have wanted and wasn't involved enough in the game. Gave the ball away for Arsenal's third goal and missed the crucial tackle as he tried to make up for it.



Son Heung-min - 6/10 - Surprisingly guilty of a real lack of quality until he popped up with a late goal.

8. Substitutes

Substitutions improved Spurs | IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Oliver Skipp (CM) - 6/10 - The midfield look imbalanced in the first half and he was brought on at the break to try and address that.



Emerson Royal (RB) - 6/10 - Fared better than Tanganga.



Bryan Gil (CM) - 6/10

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!