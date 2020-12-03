Arsenal 4-1 Rapid Wien: Player Ratings as Gunners Secure Top Spot in Group B

Arsenal strolled to a comfortable 4-1 win over Rapid Wien on Thursday evening at the Emirates Stadium, securing their status as winners of Group B in the Europa League.

The Gunners completely dominated the early proceedings and it wasn't long before they took the lead, with Alexandre Lacazette unleashing a drive from all of 30 yards which Richard Strebinger in the Rapid Wien goal could only flap at as it sailed beyond him.

With just 17 minutes on the clock Arsenal doubled their lead thanks to a brilliant header from Pablo Mari, before Eddie Nketiah rounded off a superb move to effectively end the game as a contest before half-time.

To the shock of the 2000 home fans Rapid Wien reduced Arsenal's lead in the opening minutes of the second half, with Koya Kitagawa firing home after some frantic play in the Gunners box, before Emile Smith Rowe restored the three-goal cushion after he finished off another lovely move.

That's the admin out of the way, now to those Arsenal player ratings.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Pablo Mari celebrates his goal on the evening | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Alex Runarsson (GK) - 5/10 - Poor distribution throughout the night with a number of goal kicks going astray. Little he could do about the Rapid Wien goal.



Cedric Soares (RB) - 5/10 - Anonymous on the Arsenal right. Did very little to support the attack though looked solid enough when asked to complete his defensive duties.



Shkodran Mustafi (CB) - 6/10 - Just two Premier League appearances to his name all season but a regular in the Europa League squad. Not asked too many questions but did what he had to do.



Pablo Mari (CB) - 7/10 - Did brilliantly to stretch his neck muscles and power a header into the bottom corner for Arsenal's second. Handed the captain's armband midway through the second half on a memorable night for him.



Sead Kolasinac (LB) - 7/10 - Produced a fantastic double block to deny Rapid Wien a foothold in the game, only for the visitors to smash home the rebound. Offered plenty of endeavour down the Arsenal left.

2. Midfielders

Elneny struggles for possession | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (CM) - 8/10 - Quality performance. Showed great awareness to pick out Smith Rowe for Arsenal's fourth of the evening and didn't give the Rapid Wien midfield any chance to compose themselves.



Reiss Nelson (CM - 7/10 - Withdrawn just after the half-hour mark having put in a solid shift. Tasked with driving from midfield to support the forwards with Lacazette dropping deep and he made a good fist of it.



Mohamed Elneny (CM) - 5/10 - Recycled possession well and was always willing to take the ball from the defence, but didn't really do much other than pick out sideways passes.

3. Forwards

Lacazette opens the scoring for the evening | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Nicolas Pepe (RW) - 5/10 - Full of running and plenty of persistence but it's just not happening for him at the moment. Either wasn't picked out by a teammate having made a good run or couldn't bring the ball under his spell when he was picked out.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - 8/10 - Perhaps a hint of frustration as he unleashed a piledriver to set Arsenal on their way in the tenth minute. Didn't play in his orthodox forward role but instead occasionally dropped deep into midfield as he looked to link up play and he did it very well.



Eddie Nketiah (LW) - 7/10 - Rounded off a beautiful Arsenal move for their third of the night, showing a striker's instinct to react to his initial shot being saved. Showed great willingness and enthusiasm to act as the first line of defence.

4. Substitutes

Willian (RW) - 5/10



Dani Ceballos (CM) - 7/10



Emile Smith Rowe (CM) - 7/10



Calum Chambers (CB) - 6/10



Folarin Balogun (ST) - 6/10