Arsenal, adidas and streetwear brand 424 have teamed up to create a knockout new clothing line, which wouldn't look out of place on or off the pitch.

This range will combine streetwear with adidas’ performance product, and will continue to blur the lines between fashion and sport. 424 are currently the Gunners' formalwear provider, but for this limited edition collab they will be showcasing their urban roots.

The range features hoodies, tracksuits, sneakers and even socks. All the apparel includes bold red AFC, 424 and adidas brandings with a red keyline, which is a nod to the architecture of the Emirates Stadium. A training jersey with the 2020/2021 home jersey graphic in tonal black and carbon grey, and a poncho with oversized 424 branding are two of the hardest pieces.

Guillermo Andrade, CEO and head designer at 424, said: "We continue to see the sporting and fashion worlds collide, and this range is the embodiment of that trend.

The new training shirt has the same pattern as this season's home shirt

"At 424, we make clothes for people to wear on the street - literally streetwear, and collaborating with adidas, to bring streetwear and football together is really exciting. Football was my childhood passion, and still something extremely close to my heart. Having the chance to create first a formalwear collection, and now this travel and leisure range with my beloved Arsenal is an absolute dream."

Anyone wanting to snag a piece of the collection will not have to wait long, with the range set to drop next week on 16 March.

The collection is out on 16 March

To register your interest, head over to the adidas CONFIRMED app from Thursday, 11 March. The app is designed to house the brand’s most coveted collections, and most limited styles. It includes behind-the-scenes information about upcoming collaborations and exclusive content for passionate sneakerheads.

The range will also be available from Arsenal Direct, 424 themselves and select other retailers. You better move fast though. Garms like this are unlikely to stick around on the shelves for long.

Source : 90min