Arsenal agree €20m plus add-ons deal for Takehiro Tomiyasu

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, with an announcement due after the completion of a medical.

The 22-year-old was a near ever-present for the Serie A side last season, missing just six league games. A versatile operator, Tomiyasu split his time between right-back and centre-back fairly evenly last term.

News of his imminent arrival, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, is somewhat surprising considering how well-stocked Arsenal already are in defence. Saying that, they are set to lose at least one right-back before the transfer deadline with Hector Bellerin agreeing a move to Real Betis.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who can also play in midfield, is also agitating for a move away. Everton have tabled a season-long loan offer for the player with an option to buy but Arsenal are yet to respond.

Their slowness has frustrated Maitland-Niles with the player taking to Instagram to voice his displeasure over the weekend. He still intends to push for a move and has set up a meeting with Mikel Arteta to discuss the situation.

Tomiyasu’s imminent arrival makes Maitland-Niles’ exit more likely. Arsenal are said to be paying €20m (£17.2m) plus €3m (£2.6m) in add-ons for his services and he will soon become their sixth signing of the summer.

The Gunners were always planning to spend big, earmarking a spend of around £250m at the start of the transfer window. Since then Ben White has arrived from Brighton for over £50m, while Martin Odegaard has joined permanently from Real Madrid after a loan spell last season.

Aaron Ramsdale, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares round off their summer arrivals so far.

There have been numerous sales too, with Joe Willock, Willian and David Luiz departing permanently. Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba have left on loan.