Arsenal Agree £22m Deal for Coveted Lille Centre-Back Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal have seemingly won the race to sign Lille centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, with various reports claiming they have agreed a deal to bring him to the Emirates this summer.

The 22-year-old - who joined Lille back in 2017 - was enjoying an impressive campaign in 2019/20 before Les Dogues' season was cut short due to the coronavirus. While last season was his first full term in the French top flight, a number of top clubs from around Europe have taken notice of his performances and have shown an interest.

Lille's owner Gerard Lopez recently confirmed that the club have already agreed to allow Gabriel to leave this summer. The Daily Mail now report that it is Arsenal who have 'won the race' as they have reached an agreement with the Ligue 1 outfit for the player, who is valued at around £22m.

It is noted that the Gunners benefited from their positive relationship with Lille, having signed Nicolas Pepe from them last summer in a £72m deal. Indeed, as Lopez confirmed, the club are happy to allow their star players to leave as long as their valuations are met.

Manchester United, Napoli and Everton have also shown an interest, with the Red Devils even holding talks with the player's representatives recently to discuss a summer transfer. However, Arsenal entered the race late and moved quickly to place themselves in a good position.

Gabriel is keen on a move to the Emirates and has even agreed personal terms with the north London outfit ahead of a potential move. Having now agreed a fee with Lille as well, it appears as though the deal is edging towards completion.

News of his signing will come as a major boost for boss Mikel Arteta as he looks to strengthen defensively. Should Gabriel complete a move to the Emirates in the coming days, he would become Arsenal's second signing of the summer after Willian joined on a free transfer.

His arrival could spell the end for Shkodran Mustafi's Arsenal career, though, with a number of options - including William Saliba - now at the Spaniard's disposal.