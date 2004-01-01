Arsenal agree deal for Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira

Arsenal have struck a deal with Porto to sign attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira, 90min can confirm.

The 22-year-old has just enjoyed a breakout year at club level, racking up six goals and 14 assists in 27 appearances - statistics which are already impressive before you consider that he managed that in just 15 starts.

A number of sides had taken a liking to Vieira but sources close to both clubs have now confirmed to 90min that it is Arsenal who are set to win the race for his signature.

Vieira comes with a €50m release clause but Arsenal have negotiated down to an upfront fee of €35m (£30m), with a further €5m (£4.3m) in add-ons.

A medical has now been set for the coming hours, with Vieira expected in England imminently.

Vieira finished second in the Liga Portugal assist charts last year but also flashed a real eye for goal at Under-21 level for his country, netting seven times in just eight games during the 2021/22 campaign.

An attacking midfielder by trade, Vieira has filled in on both wings for Portugal but played the vast majority of his minutes in a central role, similar to that in which Martin Odegaard shone for Arsenal last season.

Manager Mikel Arteta is keen to give his side more options in attack and 90min understands the Gunners are also readying an approach to Sassuolo over young striker Gianluca Scamacca.

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus is also high on Arteta's wish list, while Inter's Lautaro Martinez and Everton's Richarlison have both been scouted.