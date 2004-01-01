 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Arsenal and Man Utd's pre-season preparation rocked by unsold tickets gaffe

Hefty prices mean Arsenal's pre-season match against Man Utd at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles still has a lot of tickets to shift before Saturday.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards