Arsenal and Newcastle eye summer move for Tosin Adarabioyo

Arsenal and Newcastle are among a number of clubs to have expressed an interest in Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo.

Scott Parker's side were relegated last week following a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Burnley and as the Cottagers begin preparing for a return to the Championship, they must brace themselves for the prospect of losing some of their most talented players.

Adarabioyo during Fulham's loss at Southampton | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Adarabioyo joined the Londoners from Manchester City on transfer deadline day last October, having come through the ranks with the Premier League champions, in a deal worth £1.5m.

The 23-year-old has gone on to make 31 appearances in the top flight this season and it appears his displays have caught the eyes of both Mikel Arteta and Steve Bruce among others.

According to The Athletic's Peter Rutzler, the former England Under-19 international is understood to have a buy-out clause in his Fulham contract which may tempt those said to be keen. However, there is also interest from Germany in the 6'5 centre half.

Last week it emerged Arsenal are set to say goodbye to David Luiz in the summer, so it comes as no surprise to learn the Gunners are in the market for another centre back.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, who has been under pressure all season, revealed that the Magpies are already making plans for the summer transfer window prior to his side's 4-3 defeat to Manchester City on Friday night.

Arteta is said to know Adarabioyo very well, having coached him during their time together at Man City, and their existing relationship could prove key in any potential negotiations.

With Luiz set to leave in the summer, Arteta would have the likes of Gabriel, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers available as options in central defence, while William Saliba is due to return from his loan spell at Nice at the end of the summer.