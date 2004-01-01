Arsenal appeal for information after fan racially abused and attacked

Arsenal have publicly appealed for information regarding an incident at the Emirates Stadium in which a season ticket was racially abused and physically attacked.

The incident took place during the half-time interval of the Gunners' 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday night.

In a press release on the club's official website, Arsenal confirmed that they had made contact with the season ticket holder who was verbally and physically attacked.

"We have made contact with a season ticket holder, who has confirmed that during half time of the match against Liverpool on Wednesday, March 16, he was the victim of racial abuse and a physical attack on his cultural identity.

"The details given by our supporter have been passed onto the Metropolitan Police and we are appealing for any witnesses who were in and around the toilet facilities in blocks 100 – 101 in the North Bank Upper Tier at half time last Wednesday."

Arsenal also gave out contact information and appealed for anyone who had information to come forward.

"If you witnessed the incident, or have any information which may help us identify the culprit of this shameful act, please contact us on 020 7619 5000.

"Arsenal is a home for everyone and we take all forms of discriminatory abuse and violence extremely seriously. We will not stand for this kind of behaviour. We will continue to remain in contact and offer support to our fan who was the victim of this appalling incident."