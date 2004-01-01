Arsenal appoint Jonas Eidevall as new women's team manager

Arsenal have appointed Jonas Eidevall as new women’s head coach, replacing Jose Montemurro, who took the decision to step down at the end of last season and has since joined Juventus.

Eidevall arrives at Arsenal from Swedish club Rosengard, having taking his former club to the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League last season.

The 38-year-old is not an internationally renowned name in women’s football but is already 15 years into a coaching career that has included spells at both men’s and women’s clubs.

In two spells at Rosengard, Eidevall won three Damallsvenskan titles and a Swedish cup. In between those spells he was an assistant to Swedish legend Henrik Larsson at Helsingborg.