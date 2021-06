Arsenal appoint Jonas Eidevall as new women's team manager

Arsenal have appointed Jonas Eidevall as new women’s head coach, replacing Jose Montemurro, who took the decision to step down at the end of last season and has since joined Juventus.

Eidevall arrives at Arsenal from Swedish club Rosengard, having taking his former club to the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League last season.

The 38-year-old is not an internationally renowned name in women’s football but is already 15 years into a coaching career that has included spells at both men’s and women’s clubs.

In two spells at Rosengard, Eidevall won three Damallsvenskan titles and a Swedish cup. In between those spells he was an assistant to Swedish legend Henrik Larsson at Helsingborg.

Arsenal have chosen Eidevall because he fits the profile of coach they were looking for and favours an attacking and fast-paced style of football that the club is keen on.

“I feel honoured to be taking this role,” Eidevall told Arsenal.com.

“Arsenal have a rich history, more successful than any other women’s team in England.

“I want to add to these honours. It's super important that we win, and we will be very ambitious about that, but it's even more important that we live the values and defend the club badge on a day-to-day basis. I cannot wait to do that at Arsenal.”

Eidevall has worked in men's & women's football in Sweden | CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Eidevall will be tasked with getting Arsenal back in contention for the WSL title this coming season, having fallen slightly further behind Chelsea and Manchester City in 2020/21. However, Montemurro’s last act in charge was to secure a return to the Champions League.

The competition has been revamped for 2021/22, featuring a group stage for the first time and guaranteeing clubs a minimum of six games. A larger prize pot made available by UEFA also serves to make it much more lucrative than ever before to those involved.

Source : 90min