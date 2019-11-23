Arsenal & Bayern Munich Given Boost in Race for RB Leipzig Star Dayot Upamecano

​RB Leipzig will look to sell defender Dayot Upamecano in the summer, with the Frenchman now in the final 18 months of his contract with the Bundesliga leaders.

It's understood Die Roten Bullen are keen to cash in at the end of the 2019/20 campaign after accepting Upamecano's departure is inevitable. Arsenal and Bayern Munich are both known to be tracking the 21-year-old, while Barcelona are likewise interested in luring him away from the Red Bull Arena.

​La Blaugrana are thought to be pushing for a deal this month, having made Upamecano their ​'ultimate' transfer target. The Catalans are preparing a bid of €53m, though ​Sky Sports Deutschland claim they would pay significantly less if they wait until the summer.





Once the season reaches its conclusion, an offer of between €30m and €40m will allegedly be enough to secure the centre-back's services.





​Arsenal have already begun discussing a fee with Leipzig, but Die Roten Bullen are biding their time before agreeing a deal in principle, with ​Bayern tipped to make their move in the coming months.





A three-way battle for Upamecano would no doubt increase his asking price, explaining why Julian Nagelsmann's side are holding the Gunners at arm's length for now.

A mid-season switch to ​Barcelona seems unlikely at this stage as the Spaniards are finding it difficult to sell Samuel Umtiti, the man Upamecano would replace at Camp Nou.





​Manchester United and both north London clubs have been ​linked with a deal to sign Umtiti, but there's been no major progress for any of the trio in that regard, delaying Barça's own recruitment plans.





There's no indication Bayern are looking to land Upamecano this month either, while the same is true of Arsenal. The Gunners seem happy to wait for his price to drop, despite the risk of having to rival some of Europe's most powerful teams when that occurs.

