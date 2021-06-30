Arsenal & Borussia Dortmund rivalling Juventus for Manuel Locatelli

Juventus face serious competition for the signature of Italy and Sassuolo star Manuel Locatelli, with Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund stepping up their interest in the 23-year-old.

The midfielder is a breakout star of Euro 2020, scoring a brace in Italy's 3-0 victory over Switzerland and shining as a substitute in the 2-1 win over Austria in the round of 16.

His performances have made him one of the most attentively watched players in Europe, and he seems destined to move on from I Neroverdi this summer. Juventus have long been linked with a €40m transfer for Locatelli, but they are not alone in the race.

La Gazzetta reports that Premier League outfit Arsenal and German giants Borussia Dortmund are both keen on signing Locatelli this summer, and are willing to push Juve all the way to land him.

Sassuolo want the €40m transfer fee in cash, rather than in the form of any swap deals. Juve are believed to have already offered €30m plus Romanian starlet Radu Dragusin, but I Neroverdi are not interested in such formulas.

And I Bianconeri's reluctance to pay the full fee could come back to haunt them. Arsenal are looking to revolutionise their squad this summer, and so it comes as little surprise that they are in pursuit of an exciting young midfielder to add to their ranks.

Locatelli has become a star of the Euros | Claudio Villa/Getty Images

90min previously reported that the Gunners are also keeping an eye on the future of Lille star Renato Sanches, who recently revealed he is 'waiting' for an invitation from the north Londoners.

Dortmund are another club prepared to battle it out for Euro 2020 star Locatelli, and they are likely to have some money to spend this summer, given the interest that surrounds the potentially departing Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.