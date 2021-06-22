Arsenal, Chelsea & Tottenham to compete in Mind Series pre-season tournament

Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal will take part in The Mind Series this August, a pre-season tournament to raise money for mental health services.

Proceeds from the tournament will be split between the mental health charity Mind and the respective clubs' Foundations, which all provide mental wellbeing services in their communities.

The tournament's schedule is as follows:

Arsenal vs Chelsea - Sunday 1 August - Emirates Stadium - 3pm

Chelsea vs Tottenham - Wednesday 4 August - Stamford Bridge - 7.45pm

Tottenham vs Arsenal - Sunday 8 August - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - 2pm

We’re coming together with @Arsenal and @SpursOfficial in a first-of-its-kind series of pre-season friendlies to support @MindCharity for better mental health.



Find out more on The Mind Series below. ? — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 22, 2021

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel revealed he was looking forward to the event via the club's website.

"I am pleased that my first pre-season with Chelsea contains such high-level fixtures against such top-quality opponents. Hopefully there can be plenty of fans in the stadiums.

"Derby matches against Arsenal and Tottenham cannot fail to have a competitive edge, which is what the team needs as we prepare for the season, and knowing the games will benefit charities as important as Mind and our own Foundation adds much value to the series. It is super important that looking after mental health is highlighted at this time in history."

Chelsea start the season as champions of Europe | Pool/Getty Images

Paul Farmer, chief executive of Mind, added: "We’re delighted that Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have come together to back Mind’s work through the Mind Series.

"We know from our work in the sector, including our charity partnership with the EFL, that football has the power to create real change, not least around mental health. The platform that these three huge clubs can provide us with will allow us to get our message out to thousands more people that they have somewhere to turn when they need support.

"The Mind Series is not only a brilliant way to raise awareness about mental health, it will also provide vital funding for our services at a time when more people than ever need Mind’s help. Our message to fans is simple: whoever you support, Mind is here to support you."