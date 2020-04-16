Arsenal Chief Raul Sanllehi Warns Not to Expect Big Money Deals This Summer

Arsenal's head of football Raul Sanllehi has told staff not to expect the club to make any major transfers in the summer.





The Gunners have been linked with Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey and RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano of late, having previously broken their transfer record to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille last summer.





Further transfer business of this ilk seems unlikely in the near future, with Sanllehi ruling out any big money moves in a conference call with Arsenal's non-playing staff. According to the Evening Standard, transfers are not considered a 'priority' at present as the club tries desperately to cut costs.





The squad has already agreed to a 12.5% wage cut while many top executives have also seen their salaries slashed. News of the conference call comes after 90min told you last month that the Gunners' American owners would not sanction any major outlays.





The Arsenal Supporters Trust have also warned fans not to expect fireworks in the transfer window. They forecast that the club stands to lose £19m if their remaining Premier League fixtures are played behind closed doors - which seems extremely likely.





Arsenal have no plans to engage in further contract talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and will look to sell him before the end of his contract! ? https://t.co/JW74Eeucrz — 90min (@90min_Football) April 16, 2020

"The reduction in income from playing BCD for the rest of the season will knock £23m from available cash at the end of the season as will the absence of season ticket renewals (£70m)," an AST statement read.





"The combined impact will leave little spare cash this summer, especially if sponsors withhold part of their advance payments for season 2020-21.







"Arsenal’s available cash reserves heading into the summer of 2020-21 could be wiped out and a new borrowing requirement of over £50m being required by the end of July if the club is to meet its commitments to pay other clubs instalments due on player transfers and finance wages in June and July. So we certainly don’t predict a big spending transfer window!"







