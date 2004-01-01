Arsenal close in on Aaron Ramsdale signing from Sheffield United

Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United for an initial fee of £24m.

Ramsdale has tasted Premier League relegation in each of his last two seasons, first with Bournemouth and then with the Blades last campaign. At just 23, though, there is plenty of scope for him to improve and he would also count towards the Gunners’ homegrown quota.

Arsenal’s interest in Ramsdale has long been known and according to football.london, talks are now at an advanced stage. Sheffield United value the goalkeeper at around £30m and it is thought that they would receive the bulk of that up front, with add-ons making up the rest of the deal later.

Arsenal have already had two offers for Ramsdale rebuffed this summer but the Blades have finally been convinced to let him depart.

90min understands that new manager Slavisa Jokanovic has been told that the club will need to sell players before he can strengthen in the transfer market. Sheffield United are yet to make a signing this summer and face stiff competition to bounce back to the Premier League.

As well as Ramsdale, Sander Berge could also be moved on to free up funds. However, it is expected that the midfielder will depart on loan due to his hefty wage demands. There are also doubts about his fitness. Berge missed the majority of last season with a hamstring problem.

Daniel Jebbison might also be sold. The 18-year-old forward is highly rated, making four Premier League appearances last term and scoring one goal.

If Ramsdale does sign he will become Arsenal’s fourth arrival of the summer after Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares. The Gunners are not done yet either, as they are also keen to add creativity with James Maddison and Martin Odegaard both being considered.