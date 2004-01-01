Arsenal close to Aaron Ramsdale agreement

Arsenal are close to an agreement with Sheffield United over the signing of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The Gunners have been pursuing Ramsdale for some time, with reports of their interest first emerging at the beginning of the summer. He has tasted Premier League relegation in each of his last two full seasons, but he did win the Blades’ player of the year award last campaign.

Ramsdale will be challenging for the number-one spot this season | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

There have been plenty of twists since Arsenal initially made contact but according to the Athletic, a deal has finally been completed.

Sheffield United initially demanded £40m for the goalkeeper, who was named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020 in the summer after an injury to Nick Pope. However, Arsenal will now be paying £24m initially. £6m in add-ons are only likely to be triggered if Ramsdale becomes the Gunners first-choice stopper.

Initially, he will provide back-up to number one Bernd Leno but Mikel Arteta is believed to be a big fan of Ramsdale’s shot stopping and distribution, so he should be handed a decent chunk of playing time this season.

Although Sheffield United will be disappointed to lose one of their star men, his departure should give new manager Slavisa Jokanovic room to manoeuvre in the transfer market.

The Blades are yet to make a signing this summer and 90min understands that Jokanovic was told sales would be necessary before he could strengthen his ranks. Ramsdale has been excused from Sheffield United’s trip to West Brom on Wednesday as negotiations enter their final stages.

If everything goes to plan he should be announced as an Arsenal player soon. The Gunners have also agreed a deal to sign Martin Odegaard, who spent time on loan at the club last season. Arteta has spent the summer looking for a creative midfielder and the club have finally settled on Odegaard, despite previously being interested in Emiliano Buendia, James Maddison and Philippe Coutinho.