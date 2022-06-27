Arsenal complete signing of New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner

Arsenal have completed the long-awaited signing of United States goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution.

The two clubs struck a deal back in February, with Turner staying in Major League Soccer until the end of the English season this month.

Welcome home, Matty Turner ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 27, 2022

The 28-year-old has already vowed that he is not coming to play backup to current starter Aaron Ramsdale, who he plans to push in the battle for a starting spot.

“Matt is an experienced goalkeeper who will bring high quality to our squad," said manager Mikel Arteta. "He has shown with his performances in recent years in both the MLS and at international level with the United States that he is a goalkeeper who will give us added strength going into next season.

"We welcome Matt and his family to the club and we look forward to working together in the years to come.”

Technical director Edu added: “We are delighted that Matt is joining us. Matt is a goalkeeper with established qualities and experience, who will be a great addition to our squad.

"We identified Matt some time ago and worked hard to ensure that his transfer was complete so he could join us in time for our pre-season in July. We now look forward to Matt joining us, settling into his new home and working ahead of next season.”