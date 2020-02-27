Arsenal Confirm 'Additional Procedures' to Prevent Coronavirus After Olympiacos News

​Arsenal have confirmed " additional procedures" have been put in place after the owner of last month's Europa League opponents Olympiacos contracted the coronavirus.





Evangelos Marinakis, who also owns Nottingham Forest, confirmed he was among the thousands of people to be affected by the outbreak in Europe on Tuesday, immediately raising concerns about any possible cases at Arsenal.

Although Marinakis was in attendance at the Emirates, Arsenal say no one at the club has shown signs they've contracted the coronavirus, but "additional procedures" are being introduced to help protect the players and staff.

" Our home match with Olympiacos in the Europa League was played on Thursday 27th February and none of our staff who came into contact with him on that match day have reported any symptoms since," a club statement read.





"We continue to follow strict protocols with regard to Coronavirus. We’re following the Government health guidelines and have additional procedures in place to protect our players and staff.

" This has included regular deep cleaning of areas used by players at Emirates Stadium and our training centre."





Olympiacos' opponents in the next round of the Europa League are Wolves , who have requested the last 16 match is postponed following the news about Marinakis.





Games across Europe, both domestically and in UEFA competitions, are already set to be played behind closed doors as the football world continues to take measures following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Arsenal statement after the news Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis has contracted coronavirus. #AFC pic.twitter.com/N5epJJY6rm — Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) March 10, 2020

All Serie A games have been postponed, while the Italian FA have also suggested the possibility of settling which team wins the Scudetto with play-off games just before Euro 2020.





They would also look to use a similar format to decide which teams are relegated to Serie B.

For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!