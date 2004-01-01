Arsenal Confirm David Luiz Will Miss Rapid Vienna Game With Head Injury

Arsenal have confirmed that David Luiz will not be involved in Thursday night’s Europa League game against Rapid Vienna as a result of the cut he suffered during the sickening accidental clash of heads that also left Wolves striker Raul Jimenez in need of surgery on a fractured skull.

The game was stopped for 10 minutes and Jimenez required oxygen on the pitch, before being taken to hospital. But Luiz was bandaged up there and then and played on until half-time, much to the distress of fans around the world worried about a potential concussion.

Arsenal insist that Luiz showed no signs of concussion when he was assessed on the pitch and the only reason for his withdrawal before the second half was ongoing bleeding from the cut.

A Gunners statement reads: “Immediately after the accident on Sunday, protocols were completed with David, who thankfully maintained consciousness at all times. Stitches were applied to a cut on David’s forehead pitchside, and a bandage was secured on his head to protect the wound.”

“With David showing no signs of concussion, the decision was made for him to continue playing with close monitoring. At half time David was further assessed and it was decided that due to the bleeding and discomfort he was experiencing from the deep cut to his head, that he would be substituted.”

Arsenal explained that Luiz was visited by the club doctor at home on Monday on a scheduled day off after the game. The 33-year-old Brazilian then reported to the training ground as normal on Tuesday and his health and wellbeing are continuing to be monitored.

The club confirmed, “The cut to David’s head will take some days to heal and therefore he will not be available for Thursday’s match. We will continue to closely support and monitor David’s progress.”

