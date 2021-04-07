Arsenal confirm how long Kieran Tierney will be out with knee injury

Arsenal have confirmed that Kieran Tierney will be out for four to six weeks after suffering ligament damage to his left knee.

The left-back was forced off partway through his side's 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday, the latest in a seres of fitness blows.

Since arriving in north London at the beginning of last season, Tierney has suffered several injuries - with a knee problem most recently keeping him out for five games in January and February.

Arsenal confirm Kieran Tierney has suffered ligament damage in his knee. No surgery required, due back to full training in four to six weeks.



His latest knock will see him sidelined for at least a month, as confirmed by Arsenal in a statement posted on their website.

"Left knee. Kieran sustained ligament damage to his left knee during Saturday’s match against Liverpool. Surgery will not be required and it’s hoped that Kieran will be back in full training within four to six weeks," it read.

The news is a serious blow to Arsenal's chances of securing European football next season as Tierney is one of their most important players. When available he is one of the first names on the team sheet, making 33 appearances in all competitions this term.

He is not the only injury complaint that Arteta is having to deal with either. David Luiz is struggling with a knee problem, while Martin Odegaard has also been experiencing discomfort in his ankle. It is not all bad news, though.

Ahead of their important Europa League quarter-final first leg against Slavia Prague, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe and Granit Xhaka - who missed the defeat to Liverpool - are all available for selection.

Arteta will be desperate to get off to a good start against Slavia as success in this competition represents their only realistic chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League. They currently sit tenth in the Premier League, a full 10 points adrift of West Ham in fourth and seven adrift of Liverpool in seventh.