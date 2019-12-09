Arsenal Confirm Lucas Torreira Suffered a Fractured Ankle in Portsmouth FA Cup Tie

​Arsenal have confirmed that midfielder Lucas Torreira suffered a fractured ankle during Monday night’s FA Cup fifth round tie against Portsmouth, which saw the Uruguay international leave the Fratton Park pitch on a stretcher.





Torreira lasted only a few minutes of the game when a strong challenge from Portsmouth’s James Bolton, which was not deemed a foul by referee Mike Dean, ended his night.

Torreira was later pictured leaving the ground on crutches and with his right foot in a protective boot. The Gunners have now confirmed that he has a fractured of the ankle. As yet, there is no recovery time frame in place, with the club still awaiting further specialist assessment.

The injury comes as a blow to Torreira, who was starting his first game in any competition since January after being limited to a substitute role in recent weeks.

In better news for Arsenal, the club has confirmed that £25m summer signing Kieran Tierney is now back in training after recovering from his latest injury setback.

The Scotland international arrived from Celtic with a hip injury and it was late September before he was able to make his Arsenal debut. But a dislocated shoulder suffered in the first half hour of December’s win over West Ham has ruled him out for close to three months.

Now, however, Tierney has resumed full training ahead of his return to action.

Another full-back nearing fitness is January loan signing Cedric Soares, who is still yet to play for Arsenal since arriving on a temporary deal from Southampton. The Portuguese defender has been struggling with knee trouble but could return to full training after the weekend.

Arsenal are back in action at the Emirates Stadium this coming Saturday in a London derby against West Ham. A win is crucial for Mikel Arteta’s side, who have a game in hand on most of the teams around them, as they look to stay in contention for European places.

