Arsenal confirm Martin Odegaard has returned to Real Madrid

Arsenal have confirmed Martin Odegaard has left the club at the end of his loan spell to return to Real Madrid.

Mikel Arteta is said to be keen on securing Odegaard's services ahead of next season but following the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti, it seems the chances of keeping hold of the Norwegian have been dealt a blow.

He's one of a number of loan players whose time in north London has come to an end for the time being at least. Arsenal confirmed on their official website that Dani Ceballos has also returned to the Spanish giants, while Mat Ryan will return to Brighton.

It was recently announced David Luiz would not be signing a new deal at the Emirates Stadium and his departure when his contract officially expires on June 30 was also confirmed.

Italian Ancelotti, who returned to the Bernabeu for his second stint as boss earlier this week, hinted that the 22-year-old - along with Gareth Bale - is part of his immediate plans.

Odegaard recently spoke to Norwegian outlet TV2 regarding Ancelotti's return to the Spanish capital and said: “He is a coach I know and with whom I had a good relationship when he was last there.

“In that sense, it is positive. But beyond that, one day has passed, so I do not know too much about what he thinks about things.”

Earlier this week it was reported Real Madrid would demand a fee in excess of €60m for Odegaard, but their hard stance may soften if they need to raise funds in order to acquire some of their primary transfer targets.

Arsenal fans who wish to see the Norway captain return to London shouldn't give up hope just yet but in light of the change in management, it's looking less likely he'll be allowed to leave in a cut-price deal.