Arsenal confirm signing of Aaron Ramsdale from Sheff Utd

Arsenal have confirmed the arrival of England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United on a long-term contract.

Manager Mikel Arteta has been looking for someone to compete with current first choice Bernd Leno, who has entered the final two years of his contract and has been linked with a move elsewhere.

Ajax's Andre Onana was an early target, but Ramsdale quickly emerged as the top target for the role, and after some prolonged negotiations, Arsenal took to their official website to confirm the 23-year-old's arrival at the Emirates.

Ramsdale, who has been handed the number 32 shirt, is expected to be available for Sunday's meeting with Chelsea once the final registration process is completed.

He becomes Arsenal's fifth signing of the summer, following Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ben White and Martin Odegaard in sealing moves to the Gunners - and taking Arsenal's spending to well over the £100m mark.

Just what role Ramsdale will play for the club in the immediate future is unclear. In a press conference on Friday, Arteta suggested that a final decision on the club's number-one goalkeeper has not yet been made.

Ramsdale will be competing with Leno | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

"Well, it’s what we want [having two good goalkeepers] and it’s always been the case at this football club, it’s nothing new," Arteta said. "We’re going to have two different profiles at two different stages in their career.

"Aaron is a really, really talented young goalkeeper with already huge experience and an international for England, and he’s going to bring competition, which is what we want, to create healthy competition, quality competition in every position. We needed a goalkeeper there and he’s the ideal option."