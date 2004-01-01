Arsenal consider Ollie Watkins & Dominic Calvert-Lewin moves

Arsenal are preparing for life without Alexandre Lacazette with Ollie Watkins and Dominic Calvert-Lewin both being considered as possible replacements.

Lacazette's contract is set to expire at the end of the season and the Gunners seem increasingly unlikely to offer him an extension. He is yet to start a league game for the north Londoners this term, having contracted Covid-19 at the beginning of the campaign.

As reported by the Sun, the club have already begun to look for his replacement. One possible target is Calvert-Lewin, who has developed into a reliable Premier League striker over the past few seasons.

Another option is Watkins, who has impressed since making a big-money move to Aston Villa from Brentford last summer.

Each deal would be difficult to get over the line, though. Both players are vital for their respective teams and are each under contract until 2025. This means they would not come cheap and Arsenal already invested heavily in the squad this summer.

They could try to raise some funds by selling Lacazette before his contract expires at the end of the season, but that would leave them short of backup options for club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

As 90min revealed back in April, the club had been keen to move the Frenchman on this summer with Inter, Roma, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid all interested. However, likely due to his hefty wages and poor recent record in front of goal, none of these clubs ever made a move.

After a slow start - they lost all three of their opening Premier League games - Arsenal have turned things around more recently. Back-to-back 1-0 victories over Norwich and Burnley were followed by a 3-1 triumph over rivals Tottenham and a 0-0 draw with high-flying Brighton.