Arsenal consider recalling on-loan youngster in January

Arsenal have the option to recall 21-year-old striker Folarin Balogun from his loan with Stade Reims and have discussed the idea of doing so in January, 90min understands.

Balogun moved to France in the summer and has enjoyed a sensational season thus far, racking up eight goals in 15 games for the mid-table side and sitting in joint-fifth in Ligue 1's scoring charts - one goal ahead of Lionel Messi.

Meanwhile, back at Arsenal, summer signing Gabriel Jesus also impressed in the first half of the campaign, but concerns over the injury he picked up during the World Cup have forced the Gunners to consider all options.

Jesus suffered a knee issue in the group stage defeat to Cameroon and, after being ruled out for the remainder of the tournament, has returned to London for further checks on the injury to determine just how long he could be out for.

With the severity of Jesus' problem not yet clear, sources have confirmed to 90min that Arsenal have not ruled out recalling Balogun from his loan spell with Reims.

Eddie Nketiah is the only natural alternative to Jesus in Mikel Arteta's current squad and there are fears that Arsenal will need more depth if Jesus is ruled out for a significant period and they are to continue to compete for Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup glory.

Recalling Balogun would be the simplest option available to Arsenal. There is a clause in his agreement with Reims that allows the Gunners to do so but 90min understands that there is a reluctance to disrupt the England youth international's progress.

Balogun is an undisputed starter for Reims and has clearly developed his game during his time in France, and whether Arsenal truly need to bring his loan to an abrupt end has been discussed at the Emirates.

Arsenal will await the results of the checks on Jesus' injury before making a final decision, with recalling Balogun just one of several options on the table.