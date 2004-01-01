 
Arsenal 'considered' shock move for Brentford forward prior to transfer deadline

Arsenal contemplated a move for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo during the latter stages of the summer transfer window before they settled on a loan deal for Raheem Sterling.
Source : 90min

