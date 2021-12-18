Arsenal considering January moves for Dejan Kulusevski & Arthur Melo

Arsenal are considering moves for Juventus pair Dejan Kulusevski and Arthur Melo in the January transfer window.

The Gunners underwent a significant rebuild in the summer, bringing in Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Aaron Ramsdale and Takehiro Tomiyasu for a combined £150m.

Despite recouping very little in sales - Joe Willock was the only major departure for around £26m - Arsenal could be ready to strengthen further in January.

As reported by Marca, Kulusevski is one of the players on their wishlist. The Gunners have been linked with the Swede previously, most recently last summer, though they were also in the race for his signature during his time at Atalanta.

Kulusevski has showed plenty of promise since breaking into the Juve first team last season, but he has failed to produce on a regular basis. This campaign he has managed just one goal and two assists in 20 appearances in all competitions.

Juventus are believed to be willing to let him depart for €40m and Arsenal have already made contact over a potential winter switch. However, they are hoping to get the deal done for just under €30m plus add-ons.

The north London side could also make a move for Arthur next month. The midfielder had barely featured under Massimiliano Allegri this season and his move from Barcelona in 2020 which saw Miralem Pjanic go in the other direction, though necessary at the time for financial reasons, has proved to be disastrous for both clubs.

The Gunners could be ready to offer Arthur a route out of Turin, who finds himself behind a host of centre-midfielders - including Rodrigo Bentancur and Manuel Locatelli - in the pecking order.

Arsenal may even make it a hat-trick of signings from Juventus as they have been linked with a move for former Gunner Aaron Ramsey. The Welshman is a peripheral figure at the club and Juve are keen to let him go in the transfer window.