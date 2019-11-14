Arsenal Considering Loan Swoop for Milan Attacker Hakan Calhanoglu

Milan attacker Hakan Calhanoglu has been identified by ​Arsenal as a potential option to freshen up their attacking midfield options this January transfer window.

The management at Milan have labelled the Turkish midfielder as available after a poor start to the season, coupled with two previously indifferent seasons with the Rossoneri.





According to the Mirror, the player and his entourage are open to a move, with Euro 2020 just around the corner, and a loan deal could give him more game time ahead of the tournament.

Calhanoglu wants to be playing regular football in preparation of the tournament, which has seen Turkey drawn into Group A with Italy, Switzerland and Wales.





Calhanoglu has won 47 international caps and joined ​Milan from Bayer Leverkusen in 2017. The summer of that year proved to be quite expensive for the Milanese outfit as they splashed over £175m on various players including Leonardo Bonucci, Andre Silva and Ricardo Rodriguez.





The Turkish midfielder could be exactly what ​Arsenal need, with Mikel Arteta's side in desperate need of more creativity and attacking prowess. The Gunners suffered again this weekend during their 1-1 draw with ​Crystal Palace, only creating six shots during the 90 minutes.

Saturday's early kick off was not a misnomer as Arsenal have struggled to fashion chances throughout the season. ​Premier League statistics show this as the Gunners currently sit 14th in big chances created with 25, and 12th in total shots with 253.





Calhanoglu burst on to the scene i n 2014 with an outrageous goal for Hamburger SV against ​Borussia Dortmund. Around 40 metres out, Calhanoglu struck a viciously swerved shot that arrowed into the top corner, totally bamboozling Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller.