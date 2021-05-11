Arsenal considering summer bid for Moussa Dembele

Arsenal are considering a bid for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele as part of a summer overhaul of their squad.

The striker has spent the season on loan at Atletico Madrid where he has struggled for fitness, making just four La Liga appearances and failing to score a single goal. Prior to this, he had a prolific two seasons with Lyon and he also scored regularly during a two-year spell with Celtic.

Dembele has struggled on loan | Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

According to The Telegraph Arsenal are weighing up a potential move for Dembele with the futures of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah increasingly uncertain. Atletico have an option to purchase the forward at the end of the season for around £30m, but after making little impact he could end up returning to his parent club.

If so, Arsenal are ready to test Lyon with a £25m bid in the summer. The negotiations could be tough, though. Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is one of the continent's hardest negotiators, as evidenced by Chelsea's lengthy but ultimately unsuccessful pursuit of Dembele last season.

Another option the Gunners are considering is Celtic's Odsonne Edouard. The Frenchman has done well since arriving in Scotland in 2017, averaging just shy of a goal every other game in all competitions.

Edouard is one his way out of Celtic | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

However, Leicester City are thought to be in the race for Edouard also, and after beating Manchester United 2-1 on Tuesday night they should be able to offer him Champions League football next season.

As part of the club's significant rebuild, Mikel Arteta will also be tasked with trimming Arsenal's underperforming squad in the summer. Along with Nketiah and Lacazette, long-serving defender Hector Bellerin has been linked with a move away. Arsenal may look to recruit a new goalkeeper as well, with Bernd Leno recently admitting that he would be open to leaving.