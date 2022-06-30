 
Arsenal contracts: When every player's current deal expires

Arsenal used to have a bad reputation in the contract negotiation department, with high-earners Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil both walking away for nothing in recent years.

However, under new technical director Edu, things seem to be turning a corner. Nowadays the Gunners' squad is – for the most part – made up of young guns on long-term deals whose value is only going to increase over the next few years.

Here is a breakdown of when every Arsenal player's contract expires...

Expires: 30 June 2022

  • Mohamed Elneny (MF)
  • Alexandre Lacazette (FW)
  • Eddie Nketiah (FW)

Expires: 30 June 2023

  • Bernd Leno (GK)

Expires: 30 June 2024

  • Arthur Okwongo (GK)
  • Cedric Soares (DF)
  • Rob Holding (DF) - option for a further year
  • Granit Xhaka (MF) - option for a further year
  • Nicolas Pepe (FW)
  • Bukayo Saka (FW)
  • Gabriel Martinelli (FW) - option for a further year

Expires: 30 June 2025

  • Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - option for a further year
  • Takehiro Tomiyasu (DF) - option for a further year
  • Gabriel (DF)
  • Nuno Tavares (DF)
  • Thomas Partey (MF) - option for a further year
  • Martin Odegaard (MF) - option for a further year

Expires: 30 June 2026

  • Kieran Tierney (DF)
  • Ben White (DF) - option for a further year
  • Albert Sambi Lokonga (MF) - option for a further year
  • Emile Smith Rowe (MF)

Source : 90min

