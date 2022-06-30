Arsenal contracts: When every player's current deal expires

Arsenal used to have a bad reputation in the contract negotiation department, with high-earners Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil both walking away for nothing in recent years.

However, under new technical director Edu, things seem to be turning a corner. Nowadays the Gunners' squad is – for the most part – made up of young guns on long-term deals whose value is only going to increase over the next few years.

Here is a breakdown of when every Arsenal player's contract expires...

Expires: 30 June 2022

Mohamed Elneny (MF)

Alexandre Lacazette (FW)

Eddie Nketiah (FW)

Expires: 30 June 2023

Bernd Leno (GK)

Expires: 30 June 2024

Arthur Okwongo (GK)

Cedric Soares (DF)

Rob Holding (DF) - option for a further year

option for a further year Granit Xhaka (MF) - option for a further year

option for a further year Nicolas Pepe (FW)

Bukayo Saka (FW)

Gabriel Martinelli (FW) - option for a further year

Expires: 30 June 2025

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - option for a further year

option for a further year Takehiro Tomiyasu (DF) - option for a further year

option for a further year Gabriel (DF)

Nuno Tavares (DF)

Thomas Partey (MF) - option for a further year

option for a further year Martin Odegaard (MF) - option for a further year

Expires: 30 June 2026

Kieran Tierney (DF)

Ben White (DF) - option for a further year

option for a further year Albert Sambi Lokonga (MF) - option for a further year

option for a further year Emile Smith Rowe (MF)