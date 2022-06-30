Arsenal contracts: When every player's current deal expires

Arsenal used to have a bad reputation in the contract negotiation department, with high-earners Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil both walking away for nothing in recent years.
However, under new technical director Edu, things seem to be turning a corner. Nowadays the Gunners' squad is – for the most part – made up of young guns on long-term deals whose value is only going to increase over the next few years.
Here is a breakdown of when every Arsenal player's contract expires...
Expires: 30 June 2022
- Mohamed Elneny (MF)
- Alexandre Lacazette (FW)
- Eddie Nketiah (FW)
Expires: 30 June 2023
- Bernd Leno (GK)
Expires: 30 June 2024
- Arthur Okwongo (GK)
- Cedric Soares (DF)
- Rob Holding (DF) - option for a further year
- Granit Xhaka (MF) - option for a further year
- Nicolas Pepe (FW)
- Bukayo Saka (FW)
- Gabriel Martinelli (FW) - option for a further year
Expires: 30 June 2025
- Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - option for a further year
- Takehiro Tomiyasu (DF) - option for a further year
- Gabriel (DF)
- Nuno Tavares (DF)
- Thomas Partey (MF) - option for a further year
- Martin Odegaard (MF) - option for a further year
Expires: 30 June 2026
- Kieran Tierney (DF)
- Ben White (DF) - option for a further year
- Albert Sambi Lokonga (MF) - option for a further year
- Emile Smith Rowe (MF)
Source : 90min