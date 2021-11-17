Arsenal could offer Alexandre Lacazette short-term contract extension

Arsenal remain in a contract stand-off with striker Alexandre Lacazette, who is seeking a new long-term deal to stay at the club.

Now 30 years old, Lacazette's current contract is up at the end of the season and he is free to open negotiations with interested parties from around Europe once the January transfer window opens.

As it stands, the Frenchman looks likely to leave north London, but The Athletic note that the door is not yet closed on a possible extension and Arsenal are willing to do a deal - but only if it is on their terms.

Given he will be 31 when the current campaign comes to an end, Arsenal do not want to throw a lengthy contract at Lacazette, whose form hasn't been overwhelmingly impressive over the last few years.

Arsenal do not want to shackle themselves with an expensive, long-term contract for Lacazette, whose extension would limit their ability to bring in a new, younger striker to eventually replace him and 32-year-old Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners are prepared to hand Lacazette a short-term deal, but the Frenchman wants more years as he is mindful that the next contract he signs could well be the last lucrative one he gets.

The door remains open, but the differences between the two are pronounced and either Arsenal or Lacazette will have to budge if an agreement is to be reached.

Those in charge at the Emirates are already looking to the future. Contact has been made with Fiorentina over a deal for 21-year-old Dusan Vlahovic, but talks are not thought to have advanced particularly far.

Vlahovic is said to have rejected the chance to move to Arsenal and is instead holding out for a move to a club playing Champions League football.

Juventus, Manchester City and Atletico Madrid have all been linked, as have Antonio Conte's Tottenham - though a move to the other side of north London would purely be to link up with the Italian rather than Spurs' ability to offer top level continental football.