Arsenal Direct Has Brand New 2020-21 Gear Available - And You Need Some

Arsenal Direct has brand new 2020-21 gear available right now. Take advantage and pick up a new kit, polo, t-shirt and more.





There's nothing quite like getting some new team gear. The colours, the logo, it's more than just a sport. It's a part of you. After all, being a fan isn't easy. There's a ton of dedication and passion involved when you're a super-fan.





Like you are.





Which is why we thought you'd want to see the full lineup of 2020-21 Arsenal gear available now.





Arsenal 20-21 Pre-Match Shirt





Make a style statement in the Arsenal Adult 20-21 Pre Match Shirt worn by the players as part of their pre-match uniform. The moisture-absorbing regular fit fabric will keep you comfortable whether you're on or off the pitch.





Made with adidas' Aeroready technology, which will absorb moisture and keep you dry, it fits true to size and is made with recycled polyester.





Get your 20-21 Pre-Match Shirt for £48.00.





Arsenal 20-21 Training Top





The Arsenal 20-21 training top worn by the players during pre-match warm-ups. Designed to withstand the toughest of training sessions, the lightweight fabric absorbs moisture to keep you dry and comfortable. The hem is longer at the back and the sleeves feature thumbhole cuffs for unrestricted movement.





Can be personalised to include your name, or you can pick your favourite Arsenal player.





Get your 20-21 Training Top for £60.00.





Arsenal 20-21 ID 3-Stripe Polo Shirt





This regular fit Arsenal ID 3 Stripe polo shirt offers a comfortable and smart look to your casual days. The dark grey fabric boasts red 3 stripes, adidas logo and club badge to show your support.





Made of a cotton/polyester blend for maximum breathability and comfort.





Get your 20-21 ID 3-Stripe Polo for £38.00.





Arsenal 20-21 Presentation Jacket





The Arsenal 20/21 Presentation jacket - as worn by your heroes off the pitch - is crafted from a soft lightweight fabric that features the AEROREADY technology to help keep you dry.





With full-zipper in the front, and stand-up collar and zipper pockets, the jacket is made of recycled polyester and can be personalised if desired.





Get your 20-21 Presentation Jacket for £60.00.





Arsenal 20-21 AW Anthem Jacket





The Anthem Jacket is part of the pre-match training wear you'll see the players kitted out in. Made from stretchy fabric that moves with your body, the streamlined fit will enhance your work out.





Made with Aeroready technology to keep you dry and features a full front zipper and zipper pockets.





Get your 20-21 AW Anthem Jacket for £70.00.





Arsenal 20-21 ID GR Training Shirt





Relax in this regular fit crew-neck t-shirt with subtle red detail. Style with a classic zip thru hoodie for a casual and low-key look.





Get your 20-21 ID GR Shirt for £25.00.





These are just some of the items available. You can check out Arsenal Direct for the full lineup, which includes items for men, women and children.



