Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forums
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Arsenal director makes 'very strange' comment about Man City title win
Tweet
Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar has admitted to feeling 'very strange' after failing short to Manchester City in this season's Premier League title race.
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
What is a "down-the-line number nine"? Reading some article from NewsNow about a
29 May 12:38 - Ganpati's Goonerz--AFC's Aboriginal Fertility Cult, 107 views 16 replies
Not often I want a United win but I made an exception today.
25 May 20:19 - 7sisters, 609 views 23 replies
Oh dear, West Ham.......
23 May 18:21 - PSRB, 297 views 2 replies
On the back of Lookman's EL hat-trick
23 May 11:14 - PSRB, 334 views 5 replies
When did we last have somebody new join AWIMB
23 May 10:18 - Maravilloso Marvo, 648 views 13 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards