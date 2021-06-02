Arsenal, Everton, Inter & Millonarios confirmed for 2021 Florida Cup

Arsenal, Everton, Inter and Colombian champions Millonarios will compete for the 2021 Florida Cup in July.

The pre-season tournament brings together some of the biggest teams in Europe and South America although this is the first time that Premier League sides have been involved. The competition is a straight knockout with all four games set to be held at Orlando's Camping World Stadium between 25-28 July.

The two semi-finals will see Millonarios take on Everton and Arsenal play Inter on Sunday 25 July, with the third-place playoff and final scheduled for Wednesday 28 July.

Before the tournament gets underway there is likely to be significant upheaval at each of the European clubs involved. Everton are currently without a manager following Carlo Ancelotti's move to Real Madrid and there is even more uncertainty at Inter.

Antonio Conte walked out on the club following their Serie A title win amid considerable financial uncertainty. It now appears that several key players, including Romelu Lukaku, Achraf Hakimi and Lautaro Martinez could be sold to balance the books.

Inter are reigning Serie A champions | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Arsenal are also in a transitional phase. David Luiz is on his way out of the club and he is likely to be joined by several of his teammates before the Florida Cup gets underway.

Despite this, manager Mikel Arteta welcomed news of the tournament, telling the club's website: "We’re very pleased to see our pre-season plans ramping up with the announcement of our trip to the United States to take part in the Florida Cup. It will be great for our first-team squad to play two games in front of our US-based fans and the tournament features three good sides that will provide strong opposition. The training and matchday facilities in Orlando will provide a first-class environment for our preparations for next season."