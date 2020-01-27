Arsenal, Everton & Tottenham Tracking Bournemouth Winger Ryan Fraser

​Exclusive - Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are all monitoring the situation of Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, who will be out of contract at the end of the season.

The Scotland international has snubbed Bournemouth's offer of a new contract and is set to walk away for free in the summer.

A number of sides have been heavily linked with a move for Fraser, and a source has told 90min that ​Arsenal, ​Everton and ​Spurs are all contemplating offering a contract to the Scot once his current deal expires.

While his current form - one goal and four assists in 31 appearances - has hardly set the world on fire, Fraser proved his worth last season when he finished with an impressive seven goals and 14 assists.

Those performances caught Arsenal's eye last summer. The Gunners pushed for a deal, and Fraser even flirted with them by admitting he was flattered to be linked with such a '​massive club', but they were unable to convince ​Bournemouth to sell and instead had to settle for a £72m deal for Nicolas Pépé.

Fraser has continued to stall on Bournemouth's offer of a new contract and now looks set to walk away for free, giving Arsenal the chance to save some money.





However, Arsenal will have to fend off interest from both Everton and Spurs, who are keen on bringing in someone with Fraser's creativity for free.

18 - Ryan Fraser has made 18 assists in the Premier League since the start of last season - only Trent Alexander-Arnold (24) has provided more in the competition in this period. Supply. pic.twitter.com/1xdGMUGAT0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 29, 2020

Despite his contract situation, Eddie Howe has given Fraser plenty of opportunities this season. The 26-year-old has started 20 ​Premier League games, but like so many of his teammates, he has struggled to impress.

The Cherries currently find themselves 18th in the league table, and the uncertainty around their Premier League status will likely have played a part in Fraser's hesitance to pen a new deal at the club.

